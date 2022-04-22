Commentary: Don't get caught with your house pants down

DESPITE growing inflation and high gas prices, the American economy continues to roll right along.

The housing market, in particular, remains red hot. Houses are selling as fast as contractors can build them, and builders are putting up homes as fast as they can get materials.

On my daughter’s street in an upscale development outside of Lynchburg, houses are going up so fast it seems that one is finished every day.

These homes are selling for $600,000-plus, and a new owner moves in within a few days after final inspection.

In a subdivision near me there are eight houses in various stages of completion with prices in the mid-to-upper $500,000s.

Adjacent to one of the golf courses I play, site work for a 400-home subdivision has been going on for six months. This project was first approved in 2003 amid much controversy but bit the dust when the real estate market tanked in 2008.

Now, a new developer is racing against time to grow houses before the market slows again.

The housing market today is like the used vehicle market that John Steinbeck described in “The Grapes of Wrath.” Real estate agents could sell a million houses if they were available. Get me some listings! I’ve got the buyers!

How long can this last? I have several friends who are high-profile agents and they seem to think—or hope—that the hot real estate market will go on forever.

That’s what they thought before the 1989 recession and before the beginning of the Great Recession in 2008.

But like the used automobile market in the Dust Bowl during the 1930s, this market, like all others, will end. The only question is when.

At this point, nothing seems to be slowing sales. Well, that’s not exactly true.

One real estate agent said last week that now she is only getting 10 buyers bidding on a home, while six months ago she may have had 25.

Four-dollar-a-gallon gas has had little effect. Families with SUVs, large pickups and vans seem unfazed at spending $80 for a fill-up. They’re still fighting for houses 60 miles from their jobs.

Rising interest rates? Nobody seems to care that the monthly mortgage payment on a $350,000 home (the national average) has jumped from $1,200 to about $1,800 as rates rose from 3 percent to 5 percent.

Mortgage rates at 5 percent would make monthly payments on a 30-year loan for a $650,000 home about $3,000. That’s a hunk of change for many folks.

The strange thing, according to one of my real estate buddies who works primarily in Northern Virginia, is that most of his clients are not financing. They’re paying cash, presumably from the sale of their old house.

Sound familiar? That’s what was happening before the 2008 crash. People in Northern Virginia were selling their homes in Fairfax and Arlington for $600,000 and buying a bigger and newer house in Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Front Royal (all an hour’s drive from work) for $400,000. But when the well dried up in Northern Virginia the housing market went bust in the 60-mile suburbs.

Between 2005 and 2008, I had a couple of friends who were buying the first houses in subdivisions (the first usually sell cheaper) and then reselling six months later at a higher price. When the market collapsed, they got caught with three or four investment homes they could not sell. They also couldn’t afford the monthly mortgage payments, so they were up the creek without a financial paddle.

I know people who are doing that right now, people who could not afford four $3,000-a-month mortgage payments if things hit the fan.

If you recall, many houses went “under water” following the crash in 2008. In other words, their value dropped below the price the owners paid for them. It could happen again.

But no one wants to exercise caution. Just gimme the contract and show me where to sign. I want that house before someone else gets it! Everyone wants to beat the clock and get the last great deal.

Whenever a market crashes, some people always get caught with their pants down. You must be careful.

As in all aspects of life, timing is everything.