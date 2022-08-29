Commentary: Don't let the horse race disenfranchise you

ABOUT 2 a.m. on

election night 2000,

the editor of National Journal magazine said what we all knew. There would be no declared winner that night in the presidential race between Al Gore and George W. Bush. We started writing stories about the coming struggle, and the energy in the newsroom was palpable.

As a new political reporter, it was a heady time. Political polling, long a staple with politicos, was exploding in the public consciousness about this time. One academic study calculates that between 1984 and 2000, there was a 900% growth in public polling of political races.

We watched the polls closely. They made us all feel more engaged, more knowledgeable about what was going on.

It was around this time that media began to refer to elections as “horse races.” At National Journal, we even had a weekly horse-race section that summarized political polling. We had one reporter who filled two pages each issue, and we were considered a leader in the industry.

In today’s environment, that wouldn’t be good enough for honorable mention in a low-brow blog category.

As we close in on Labor Day, readers and news junkies are about to have the polling firehose turned on them.

Is all this information making us any smarter as voters?

No. In the more than 20 years since that fateful 2000 election, I have reached a point where I all but ignore polling. Watching horse races, I’ve learned, takes our eyes and attention off what really matters in our elections—who the candidates are, and what they will do once in office.

The question is, do news consumers really care about this deeper question?

Chris Stirewalt would argue they don’t.

You might not recognize the name, but you certainly know what he did.

On election night 2020, he was the lead editor on the Decision Desk at Fox News who called Arizona for Joe Biden. That decision left Donald Trump furious, and Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota called for Stirewalt’s firing and accused him of a “cover-up.”

At that time, Fox New’s Decision Desk, under Stirewalt’s direction and with the full support of Fox News’ owner Roger Ailes, had become the premier election forecasting media unit in the nation.

That Stirewalt was right, and his work proved deadly accurate, earned him a pink slip because he put rigorous analysis over Fox’s commitment to telling its viewers what they wanted to hear.

On Sunday, Politico published an excerpt from Stirewalt’s new book, “Broken News,” that walks readers through his time at Fox and his firing.

His argument is complex, but it was this piece of the excerpt that caught my eye: “[i]n the four years since the [2016] presidential election, Fox viewers had become even more accustomed to flattery and less willing to hear news that challenged their expectations. Me serving up green beans [calling Arizona for Biden] to viewers who had been spoon-fed ice cream sundaes for years came as a terrible shock to their systems.”

The same, I’m sure, could be said of viewers who get the bulk of their news from MSNBC.

It’s time that America’s voters break their sugar habit. Polls mean nothing. The only things that matter are election day and the people who cast a ballot.

Too many of us are abdicating our responsibility. We justify our inaction with arguments like: “It’s clear that Candidate Y is going to win, so why bother?” or, “My vote doesn’t matter anyway, because all politicians are the same.”

These feeble arguments are the result of dining on a steady diet of junk food—polling, and watching only media that tells us what we want to hear.

The 2020 presidential election had the highest voter turnout of the 21st century, with 66.8% of Americans over the age of 18 going to the polls. That means a full one-third of eligible voters couldn’t be bothered.

One-third.

When you push aside nourishing, challenging information for junk news, this is what happens. Voters simply disengage.

As the ads crank up in September, set them aside and seek out reliable information about the candidates. Take what they say seriously. Read opinions that differ from your own. And make a well-informed decision.

Elections are too important to be left to people who can’t be bothered to challenge themselves.

Democracy is a verb. We all have to be involved.

There are no excuses.