Commentary: Don't like high gas prices? Blame democracy

After jumping to $130 a barrel at the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, oil prices seem to have leveled off at between $100 and $115.

In accordance, gasoline prices have also stabilized. In our area, about $4.30 a gallon has been the peak price so far.

Last week Warrenton stations were down to $3.99 while most outlets were selling a gallon of regular for about $4.15. While not easy on the pocketbook, this halt in price escalation has at least given motorists a sense of hope.

Some, especially on social media, have been blaming this whole oil crisis on President Biden and cries of “Re-open the pipeline!” can be heard from the Republican rooftops. They, of course, mean the Keystone Pipeline XL, which unfortunately has never been built.

What Biden did in his first days in office was to invalidate permits needed to build the proposed extension (there is already one Keystone Pipeline segment that is open) from the Canadian border through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska.

Both Presidents Obama and Trump concluded that the Keystone XL would not lower gasoline prices, but that was when regular gas was selling for $1.75 a gallon. Trump, however, did give his blessing to the project.

Critics don’t seem to understand that the President has little control over oil prices. Who does? Oil companies, commodities traders and OPEC, which controls the oil flow from the Middle East.

If a Wall Street speculator is willing to pay $130 for a barrel of crude, someone who owns the right to that oil will take his money. The speculator, of course, is betting that events will take the price of oil even higher and he can sell his $130-a-barrel crude for $140 or more and make a profit.

That’s called capitalism, and it is the foundation of America’s economic system. It is what we have fought wars to preserve. The White House, no matter who lives there, doesn’t control Wall Street traders.

Then there are the oil companies whose stock is owned by people like you and me. Oil companies are in business to make money in great part because stockholders—like you and me—demand dividends. This too is part of capitalism.

Here we must understand that there is a finite amount of oil left in the ground. Oil was created by the death and decomposition of tiny ocean-living organisms over a period of millions of years.

There are no more tiny organisms from prehistoric seabeds that are dying and turning into oil so we can have cheap gas. Someday the underground supply of oil will run out, especially with the number of vehicles on the roads, planes in the air and trains on the tracks, not to mention the homes that need to be heated.

The oil companies are very much aware that someday there will be no more oil, and without oil there will be no oil companies. That’s just good common sense. And when the oil companies go their stock will be worthless and no more dividends will flow into your IRA or mutual fund.

Therefore, the oil companies want to preserve their product as long as possible. They don’t want to use up all the oil now and be forced to go out of business any sooner than necessary.

Neither do they want to flood the market with gas because then the price goes down and they make less money. And stockholders—people like you and me—don’t want profits to go down because then we get fewer dividends and the price of a share of stock falls.

Taxes figure into this, too. Untapped supplies of underground oil aren’t taxed at the same rate as fields with pumps pulling crude from below ground. Those taxes also affect stockholder dividends.

None of this is controlled by the president. Not Biden, not Trump, not Obama, not even Ronald Reagan, the patron saint of the Republican Party. It is capitalism, pure and simple. And if you own oil stocks you are part of the problem, probably more than the president.

Geopolitical events have an affect on oil prices, but in the end it is capitalism, that economic system that we hold dear and give our lives in battle for, that determines how much we pay at the pump.

And you can’t reopen a pipeline that has never been built.