Commentary: Education, property and hope win the South

Another in the occasional series: “Hidden in Plain Sight: Black history in our region”

ONE OF THE hardest things to understand about the segregated South is not why segregation lasted as long as it did, but what ultimately brought this institution to its knees.

We often think of segregation in terms of institutions and power, and its end the result of legal cases and laws, such as Brown v. Board of Education and the Civil Rights Act, that broke white Southern political power.

To see segregation’s demise only through a series of legal and legislative triumphs, however, creates an incomplete narrative. For these institutional facts give little attention to how Black Americans themselves overcame a system stacked against them.

Their fight was grounded in three areas: securing education, purchasing land, and a sense of hope for the future that the legal realities of the age could not extinguish.

The story of how this happened is found at the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum—both in the building itself, and from those who are there to continue telling the tale.

The person most responsible for promoting education and the purchase of land was the building’s namesake.

John J. Wright was born in the Massaponnax area in 1863 and earned a degree from the Virginia Normal and Industrial Institute. He made his mark in the county by spearheading the effort to construct the Spotsylvania Training School, the only secondary institution for Black children in the county.

Opened in 1913, the Spotsylvania Training School was unusual for its time. There were precious few institutions for Blacks to secure a secondary education in Virginia. The first such school in Roanoke didn’t open until 1916. There was no such equivalent in nearby Stafford County at the time. In Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Normal and Industrial Institute offered secondary education for Blacks, but like the Spotsylvania Training School, was not publicly supported.

Wright stressed rigorous academics to his students, and the importance of owning land to their families. This combination of land and an education, Wright argued, were the seeds that would eventually lead to opportunities unknown by those living in the county. Indeed, the school was built on land purchased by the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union, an organization formed by local Black churches.

When the Training School burned in 1941, however, Principal Alexander Scott—a Cornell University graduate—helped lead the negotiations that led to the school ceding 20 acres of land to the county, which in turn built the John J. Wright school and took responsibility for paying the teachers.

From 1952 until 1963, the John J. Wright School taught on average 866 students a year.

Their legacies are the museum’s greatest stories. The best students went to Howard University and pursued careers in law, the military, government service, and of course education.

If education and land were the palpable realities upon which Black Spotsylvanians built their dreams, the hope that burned inside came from another source.

Roger Braxton, a graduate of John J. Wright who was instrumental in the museum’s founding and is involved in its ongoing curation, knows that the real story of hope was in the work and sacrifice of the Black Spotsylvanians who sacrificed everything to help build the original school and hire the teachers to staff it.

And their hope, he says, sprung from “slavery and Reconstruction.” With memories of that experience, he says, parents and grandparents “expected more of us.”

“We were taught Black history every day,” he said, by teachers who all had college degrees. Teachers like Sadie Combs, who carried a globe with her that she used to open her students’ eyes to the world beyond Spotsylvania County.

The museum is more than a repository of artifacts about Blacks in the county, however. It’s a center of activity, where graduates of the formerly all-Black John J. Wright Consolidated School and community members of a younger vintage gather to continue sharing stories of the community’s past, and laying plans for its future.

At John J. Wright, the past and present merge to tell a living story of how Black Spotsylvanians themselves brought down segregation, with a commitment to education; to land ownership; and to reigniting hope in each succeeding generation.

A hope sparked by the very people who the white legal authorities worked so hard to extinguish. A hope that John J. Wright carried forward. And a hope that the center today passes on to all of us.

Martin A. Davis Jr. is the editorial page editor at The Free Lance–Star. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.