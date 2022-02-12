Commentary: Emmett Till and the search for justice

On Dec. 6, 2021, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice announced that it was closing its investigation of Carolyn Donham. She’s the woman who 66 years earlier told a Mississippi court that 14-year-old Emmett Till had physically accosted and sexually propositioned her.

Citing various statutes of limitations, a dearth of new evidence, an unreliable historian, and an unrepentant Donham, the DOJ filed no charges.

For those closest to the story, it felt like déjà vu. In 2004, the Department of Justice had re-opened the case, the FBI had investigated, and in 2007 a Mississippi grand jury had heard District Attorney Joyce Chiles present evidence against Carolyn Donham.

Much like 2021, the investigation into Donham’s role in the lynching kept hopes alive for a measure of delayed justice.

And just like 2021, these hopes were dashed when the grand jury dismissed the charges.

Investigations have recently focused on Carolyn Donham—née Carolyn Bryant—because virtually everyone else who could potentially be prosecuted has passed away.

The simple fact that Donham remains alive has pushed high-profile investigations, and cultural conversations, towards particular questions: Where was she when Till was kidnapped? Did she identify Till between the abduction and the murder? What happened in the store? And, most recently, did she fabricate the story she told in court?

The juridical urgency of these questions is new. It is a particularity of the 21st century that the most pressing questions of the Till case hinge on the whereabouts of Donham and what, exactly, Till did to her in her store.

During the original trial and in its immediate aftermath, the most important question focused on the location of the murder site: Where was Emmett Till killed? This question stopped the trial on its second day and forced Judge Swango to call an unplanned recess.

Locating the murder site was important enough to the NAACP’s Medgar Evers that he walked cotton fields looking for witnesses who could locate the murder in Sunflower County.

The precise location of the murder was important because it was calibrated to the size of the murder party. If the murder took place at a barn in rural Sunflower County, as Evers and the prosecution insisted, this instantly doubled (at least) the size of the murder party.

If, on the other hand, Till was killed in Tallahatchie County, as Swango, the defense, and, ultimately, the jury insisted, then it was possible to tell a plausible story that Till had been killed by just two men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam.

Four months after the trial, in January 1956, Look magazine paid Bryant and Milam for their version of the story. To protect their accomplices, Milam and Bryant located the murder in Tallahatchie County.

Because the Look piece was framed as a “confession,” and because it told the story in the brazen, first-person prose of the killer Milam, it quickly became the single most influential story ever told about Till’s murder. The location of the murder ceased being controversial.

Although Sunflower routinely appeared on maps of Till’s murder published before January of 1956, the Look article was so influential that, for nearly 50 years—from 1956 to 2004—Sunflower County was removed from every single map of the murder.

When the DOJ picked up the case in 2004, it inherited a story that had not been placed in Sunflower since 1956. To its credit, under the leadership of Dale Killinger, the FBI validated the work of Medgar Evers and located the murder there.

This could have made a broader juridical focus possible, but it was too late. The only one left was Carolyn Donham, and so the fundamental questions shifted. For the first time in 50 years, the questions of where Donham was and what she said were more pressing than the location of the murder and the size of the murder party.

With the case closed once more, it might be time to reconsider a broader range of questions.

Even if it is too late to prosecute those complicit, it is not too late to tell the truth. For, as the Emmett Till Memorial Commission of Tallahatchie County says in its mission statement, “We believe that racial reconciliation begins with telling the truth.”

University of Kansas professor Dave Tell, author of “Remembering Emmett Till,” will discuss the case as part of the 19th season of the William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series at the University of Mary Washington. The lecture will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and can be accessed through the program webpage at umw.edu/greatlives.