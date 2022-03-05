Commentary: Empowering Students by Centering their Voices

DURING the past year, the Spotsylvania County School Board has seen more and more people come out to speak on a variety of topics, ranging from mask mandates to school quarantine requirements, book bannings, and the school budget.

However, something is different this time. In addition to the adults walking to the podium, students are also coming to the lectern and engaging with school board members.

After I processed this change, I was convinced that our students are practicing what they are being taught in their civic education classes; they were putting action to words.

Thanks to their civic education teachers, our students walk the talk. They are coming to our meetings and advocating for the needs of their schools and fellow classmates.

Our students, not just here in Spotsylvania County, but students from all over the country, have the most significant stake in the K–12 education system, and their voices are often left unheard.

Thanks to the plethora of controversial topics that have come up at several of our school board meetings, students have carved out a space to use their voice to speak about their interests.

We should be celebrating them as stakeholders in their own learning. I understand, as adults, it’s hard to relinquish control or adjust the inclination to use our power over young people. But, after listening to these students one after another, I am persuaded that they have a unique perspective on the world that some adults simply don’t share—and that’s a good thing!

School leaders must take time to truly understand what “student voice” means in practice.

It’s not enough to just listen. It’s about building upon students’ expressed values, perspectives, and opinions in order to develop instructional practices that incorporate student choice and reflect their interests, goals, and ambitions.

The Center on Transition Innovation at VCU believes giving students voice means providing them with a platform to express values, opinions, and beliefs. A platform, such as social media, can be put to good use for seeking student voice.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 22 percent of teenagers log on to their social networking sites more than 10 times a day, and more than half of all adolescents log on to a social media site at least once a day—all of which enhances their communication, social connection and technical skills.

The Center also purports leaders must also be prepared to listen to and act on the students’ preferences, interests, and perspectives, giving students a sense of ownership in their education.

Leaders should think about students’ roles in developing policies, programs and interventions. I am reminded of a statement by Glenn E. Martin, “Those closest to the problem are closest to the solution.”

Our students have an opportunity to change the face of education for the better; let’s give them the platform to do so.

Teachers have an incredibly powerful opportunity to instill a sense of civic activism and responsibility in students. By genuinely valuing and cultivating standards related to student voice, teachers can help equip a generation of leaders who are willing to empathize and connect with others, and ultimately improve the world around them.

When students learn to advocate and express themselves in school settings, there are benefits to the community, as well as society at large. When students have a voice in decision-making in schools, they develop a strong sense of citizenship, strengthen cooperation and communication skills, and establish responsibility and civic-minded respect for democratic values.

Naturally, all this influences the classroom environment but also achieves the educational goal of preparing outstanding individuals who welcome diversity and respect human rights.

As Chief Justice John Roberts explains, “Civic education, like all education, is a continuing enterprise and conversation. Each generation has an obligation to pass on to the next, not only a fully functioning government responsive to the needs of the people, but the tools to understand and improve it.” Student voice is one method of ensuring such a future is not only possible, but inevitable.

Albert Einstein once said, “A student is not a container you have to fill but a torch you have to light up.”

If we can acknowledge the importance of student voice, then we surely can stop trying to fill the container, and light the torch to watch our students shine.

Students, you have the power to change things for the better!

Dr. Lorita Copeland Daniels, past vice chair of the Spotsylvania School Board, was elected to the board in 2020 to represent the Salem District.