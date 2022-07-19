Commentary: Finding yourself at home

When I awoke this morning, I was 60. Let the over-the-hill jokes roll. I’ll laugh right along.

There’s a lot to feel good about. Over 60 years, I’ve traveled the world. I’ve lived on both coasts, as well as in the middle of America. I’ve followed my dreams. Many failed, some worked out, and a couple proved truly life-altering.

But today, it’s not what I’ve done that I’ll be thinking most about. It’s how a person with wanderlust has finally found happiness and a home. Right here in Fredericksburg. A home that nurtures my soul, and inspires me every day to do better, to give back, and to produce what I hope will be my most important work in the years to come.

Fredericksburg has taught me that home isn’t about settling. Home is about nurturing and growing. It’s about sacrificing and receiving. Loving and being loved. Home is where we truly grow.

To celebrate this day, I picked 60 things about this region—one for each year I’ve lived—that makes Fredericksburg home.

1. Summer zinnias in my garden

2. John J. Wright Museum

3. Carl’s Frozen Custard

4. Meditation Rock

5. Fishing for smallmouth bass in the Rappahannock

6. Sam’s Pizza at Spotsylvania Courthouse

7. Foodé

8. Wren & Sparrow

9. The Central Rappahannock Regional Library

10. Riverbend Stadium on Friday nights

11. Loriella pool in the summer

12. The Spotsy Cougars

13. All the teachers in Spotsy County who helped raise and educate our children

14. The Indian Punch Bowl

15. “Old Steepy,” the hill our kids played on in our community

16. Mark’s (now closed) skateboard shop

17. Mary Washington Hospital when we needed it

18. The Fall Line

19. Eagles along the river

20. Ni River Reservoir on summer evenings

21. Rocket launches from nearby Wallops Island

22. The almost-annual occurrence of snow

23. Strolls along Caroline Street

24. Hot coffee from Hyperion

25. Eileen Bakery’s sinful pastries

26. Third-base-line seats at a Fred Nats game

27. Frank White’s Stafford history collection

28. The VRE

29. Farmer’s market on Route 3 every Saturday morning

30. Cooling your ankles along the river

31. The farm on the corner of Gordon and Chancellor roads, whose stories speak to me every day

32. All the members of the Edit Sober Secret Society

33. The librarians who withheld no book my children wanted when they were growing up

34. The history and English teachers who made our children really question their past and themselves

35. Castiglia’s rooftop dinning

36. Overlooking the river where 10,000 slaves walked to freedom

37. Standing in the steps of Lincoln

38. The inviting gardens of Hurkamp Park

39. Heather’s

40. The poetry section at Riverby Books

41. All the young men and women I coach

42. The goldfinches who live in our gardens

43. Fredericksburg’s inviting walking paths

44. Anhingas swimming just above the rapids

45. Daily walks with my dog Dexter

46. Phone calls and text messages from my Marine son

47. My daughter’s hugs

48. My oldest son’s passion for words

49. My wife’s love for me and our family

50. Living within 3 hours of both the mountains and the sea

51. All the coaches who’ve let me work alongside them

52. All the people who trust me with their stories

53. Sunsets over the mountains

54. Proximity to family

55. The art of Johnny Johnson

56. The Great Lives Series at UMW

57. Latitudes

58. Turtles along the canal

59. The Free Lance–Star, which welcomed us into this community as readers in 2000

60. All my colleagues at The Free Lance–Star today—how lucky I am to write for my hometown newspaper.

Martin Davis is the opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.