Commentary: Finding yourself at home

When I awoke this morning, I was 60. Let the over-the-hill jokes roll. I’ll laugh right along.
There’s a lot to feel good about. Over 60 years, I’ve traveled the world. I’ve lived on both coasts, as well as in the middle of America. I’ve followed my dreams. Many failed, some worked out, and a couple proved truly life-altering.
But today, it’s not what I’ve done that I’ll be thinking most about. It’s how a person with wanderlust has finally found happiness and a home. Right here in Fredericksburg. A home that nurtures my soul, and inspires me every day to do better, to give back, and to produce what I hope will be my most important work in the years to come.
Fredericksburg has taught me that home isn’t about settling. Home is about nurturing and growing. It’s about sacrificing and receiving. Loving and being loved. Home is where we truly grow.
To celebrate this day, I picked 60 things about this region—one for each year I’ve lived—that makes Fredericksburg home.
1. Summer zinnias in my garden
2. John J. Wright Museum
3. Carl’s Frozen Custard
4. Meditation Rock
5. Fishing for smallmouth bass in the Rappahannock
6. Sam’s Pizza at Spotsylvania Courthouse
7. Foodé
8. Wren & Sparrow
9. The Central Rappahannock Regional Library
10. Riverbend Stadium on Friday nights
11. Loriella pool in the summer
12. The Spotsy Cougars
13. All the teachers in Spotsy County who helped raise and educate our children
14. The Indian Punch Bowl
15. “Old Steepy,” the hill our kids played on in our community
16. Mark’s (now closed) skateboard shop
17. Mary Washington Hospital when we needed it
18. The Fall Line
19. Eagles along the river
20. Ni River Reservoir on summer evenings
21. Rocket launches from nearby Wallops Island
22. The almost-annual occurrence of snow
23. Strolls along Caroline Street
24. Hot coffee from Hyperion
25. Eileen Bakery’s sinful pastries
26. Third-base-line seats at a Fred Nats game
27. Frank White’s Stafford history collection
28. The VRE
29. Farmer’s market on Route 3 every Saturday morning
30. Cooling your ankles along the river
31. The farm on the corner of Gordon and Chancellor roads, whose stories speak to me every day
32. All the members of the Edit Sober Secret Society
33. The librarians who withheld no book my children wanted when they were growing up
34. The history and English teachers who made our children really question their past and themselves
35. Castiglia’s rooftop dinning
36. Overlooking the river where 10,000 slaves walked to freedom
37. Standing in the steps of Lincoln
38. The inviting gardens of Hurkamp Park
39. Heather’s
40. The poetry section at Riverby Books
41. All the young men and women I coach
42. The goldfinches who live in our gardens
43. Fredericksburg’s inviting walking paths
44. Anhingas swimming just above the rapids
45. Daily walks with my dog Dexter
46. Phone calls and text messages from my Marine son
47. My daughter’s hugs
48. My oldest son’s passion for words
49. My wife’s love for me and our family
50. Living within 3 hours of both the mountains and the sea
51. All the coaches who’ve let me work alongside them
52. All the people who trust me with their stories
53. Sunsets over the mountains
54. Proximity to family
55. The art of Johnny Johnson
56. The Great Lives Series at UMW
57. Latitudes
58. Turtles along the canal
59. The Free Lance–Star, which welcomed us into this community as readers in 2000
60. All my colleagues at The Free Lance–Star today—how lucky I am to write for my hometown newspaper.
Martin Davis is the opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.