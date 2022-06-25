Commentary: First check is no measure of a successful college education

EARLIER THIS month, the University of Mary Washington welcomed back over 1,300 alumni during reunion weekend. It was a huge event—our largest reunion to date, and three times the typical size since we haven’t held the annual tradition since 2019. Our alumni came from as far away as France and Hong Kong to be here for this joyous occasion, and each one has a Mary Washington story.

They tell me about their faculty. They share memories of their friends. They remark on the changes (or lack thereof) to our campus. They recall how they came to know the world from multiple, and often opposing perspectives, through late night debates with peers where they could test their ideas and beliefs.

They note how their college experience gave them the courage and fortitude to try new things, take risks, and accomplish more—both personally and professionally—that they never could have imagined when they moved into their residence hall or sat in their first college class. Most of all, they tell me how their time and the people here changed their lives.

Their stories might be about how their education prepared them for their careers, but most are about how their time here prepared them for life. This distinction is because an education immersed in the residential liberal arts experience offers more than just that first job out of college.

A broad-based education focused on the development of the whole person is based on the belief that students want to live a life that matters, and that belonging, purpose, curiosity, and the ability to learn new things are essential ingredients in this pursuit of meaning. Our alumni also indicate, in person and via surveys, that they continue to value working for social and political change, helping others (70% of our alumni regularly volunteer), doing creative or expressive work, and raising a family.

So when I read that we should evaluate college’s value only by the salaries earned upon graduation, which some call a “return on investment,” I call it myopic and reductive. Despite these immediate returns, how much you get paid, especially in your first job, is not the best measure of a college education’s value. A focus on early career earnings tied to in-demand skills associated with a high-paying first job too often rely on jobs that vanish in a number of years, leaving their occupants struggling to re-skill for new opportunities.

Even if you want to evaluate an education merely on salaries, studies show the long-term earnings of those with liberal arts majors outpace the short-term early career earnings of technical and specialized fields. Many liberal arts majors go on to graduate and professional school (60% of alumni from the last 15 years in our latest survey), significantly boosting their long-term earning potential, and they have the capacity to adapt and advance in a fast-moving and ever-changing world of work.

As a parent of two daughters in their 20s, I understand the challenges facing young people transitioning from college to career, and I know students and parents want assurance that a good job is waiting for them upon graduation. Alumni surveys show our graduates do well on that score.

For example, we know over 90% of our graduates from last spring are employed or in graduate school, and the average reported salary for 2022 graduates is just under $80,000 and the median salary is $67,000. In addition, our graduates also have a debt burden that is more than 20% lower than the national average and which is among the lowest in Virginia.

Our Mary Washington graduates also have a foundational liberal arts experience leading to a great job and a meaningful career over a lifetime.

That’s why we go further to connect the dots for our students. We are one of the few institutions in Virginia, or around the nation, that have created a career readiness requirement for all of our undergraduates, reinforced with internships, research opportunities, and experiential learning, preparing them for the transition from college to their first career destination and more.

As our alumni told me over reunion weekend, college is a place and time where students can dream, imagine, and hope to live a life of purpose. Let’s do all we can to resist assessing the value of such an education by the first paycheck earned, and instead focus on the full story and the quality of a life lived.

Dr. Troy D. Paino is president of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.