Commentary: Food security lessons from the pandemic

In 1946, as the nation recovered from World War II, Congress took action to respond to a wartime study that found many of those rejected for military service were deemed to be unfit because of poor childhood nutrition practices.

Those findings led to the authorization of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act, declaring the step “as a measure of national security, to safeguard the health and well-being of the nation’s children and to encourage the domestic consumption of nutritious agricultural commodities and other food.”

In signing the act into law, President Harry Truman noted that he believed “Congress has acted with great wisdom in providing the basis for strengthening the nation through better nutrition for our school children.”

While our nation is not currently recovering from war in the traditional sense, we are certainly bearing battle scars from more than two years of navigating a stressful pandemic, compounded by the additional economic fallout of extraordinary inflation. As in many trying times, low-to-moderate income families are feeling the economic pressure of these dual threats most keenly.

This summer, Congress extended several special practices designed to continue childhood nutrition initiatives authorized in the early stages of the pandemic. That piece of legislation was called the Keep Kids Fed Act, a straightforward name for procedures that applied common sense to an often-overregulated process.

For example, one of the pre-pandemic requirements regulating meal programs in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program was that only one meal a day could be served to children, in a communal setting, and it had to be consumed on-site. For families that often already struggle with transportation issues and likely work in settings where available leave time is limited or nonexistent, such restrictions limit food access.

Special SFSP waivers granted in 2020 during COVID’s initial surge were extended into this summer by the Keep Kids Fed Act. These allow for gradual expansion of summer feeding activity by permitting grab-and-go meals.

Instead of limiting families to one meal a day that needed to be eaten on-site, the grab-and-go model allowed for multiple meals to be picked up by families in a drive-thru fashion and even authorized meals to be picked up for children not able to be present.

Using this grab-and-go authorization in recent summers, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank was able to provide four meals per child every time a family came to one of our distribution sites, allowing us to halve the number of times we had to operate sites each week, while yielding double the meal output before the pandemic.

In 2021, our summer meal service reached a then-record level of 32,000 meals. This summer we exceeded 55,000 meals distributed in an inflation-fueled flurry of activity.

That activity level equates to serving eight meals per week to approximately 700 children over the course of the summer. With nearly 9,000 children in our region considered food insecure according to data from Feeding America, however, we know there are still many more families trying to keep their kids fed who need the benefits of common-sense governing.

One of the pandemic-era initiatives that the Keep Kids Fed Act did not extend was the availability of free school meals for all children, instead reinstating a slightly modified fee schedule that designates children as eligible for free, reduced-cost, or full-cost school meals depending on household income levels and the number of children in the household.

While well-meaning from the standpoint of fiscal responsibility, against the backdrop of inflation’s effects, the failure to extend that form of pandemic aid when it actually may be needed even more than during the height of the pandemic may result in Congress contributing to a lack of physical stability as some families who are once again responsible for paying for reduced-cost or full-cost school meals struggle to provide that resource for their children, affecting the nutritional health of those children.

With strong community advocacy directed to our congressional representatives, perhaps wise future legislation can be the outcome. Together, we can urge Congress to continue to revisit some of the special provisions surrounding childhood nutrition, and when pandemic-era legislation is set to renew or expire, we can hope Congress will recognize what its predecessors did on the heels of a national crisis and aim to offset the effects of food insecurity by prioritizing the health and well-being of our nation’s youth as a matter of national security.

Dan Maher is president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.