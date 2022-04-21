Commentary: Fredericksburg City Schools should keep the IB program

I ATTENDED the community roundtable that Superintendent Marceline Catlett put together on April 7. It brought together city business owners, parents, and leaders to discuss the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats before our Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

It was a great opportunity to come together and see how people understand the learning environment and educational performance in our schools.

One strength, in particular, deserves attention—the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.

I agree with the editorial published on April 9 in The Free Lance–Star that IB at the primary-school level has not been educationally effective.

However, the IB Diploma Programme at James Monroe High School has realized truly remarkable results.

The IB curriculum is one that encourages students to think critically, solve complex problems, and take charge of and drive their own learning.

This education program produces students who matriculate at some of the most prestigious universities around the world.

From my personal perspective, IB fosters students’ critical thinking capabilities through engagement in project-oriented assignments that are interdisciplinary in nature.

IB also emphasizes the development of exceptional writing skills, preparing students for the rigors of college, as well are their future careers.

When I learned that the city schools were considering doing away with the IB program, I was disappointed but did not feel passionate enough about it to come to its defense.

Now, as I hear which colleges this year’s IB diploma students have been accepted to, I do feel the need to encourage the city to consider keeping the IB Diploma Programme.

The JMHS class of 2022 has eight students graduating from the IB Diploma Programme.

One of them will attend Georgetown this fall, a school with highly selective admissions. Three others will attend the University of Virginia this fall; one as a prestigious Jefferson Scholar.

The remaining IB graduates from JM will attend Haverford College, St. Joseph’s University, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary.

To my knowledge, three of the eight students mentioned above are either minorities or underrepresented students at colleges and universities.

My oldest son has said on numerous occasions that IB prepared him for the rigors of academics at U.Va.

He has spoken about how some of his friends at U.Va have not been as well-prepared for college, in his opinion. He is truly grateful to have had the opportunity to take IB classes at James Monroe.

Because I firmly believe the IB teaching staff has done a fantastic job preparing its students for college, I would like to see other students, including my youngest son, have the opportunity to get an IB diploma within the Fredericksburg City Schools.

I know it would be more cost effective for FCPS if a greater number of JM students could take advantage of the IB Diploma Programme.

I do believe that we could do a better job of encouraging rising juniors to get involved with IB if we had graduates from the IB program talk about their experiences.

The city has already invested time and money in the IB Diploma Programme.

I believe it would be in the best interest of current and future students of Fredericksburg schools to keep the IB Diploma Programme at James Monroe High School.

Aimee Hardy l ives in Fredericksburg.