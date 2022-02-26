Commentary: Germany is part of Putin's long-term plan

GERMANY was a crucial prize for the Soviet Union’s dictator Josef Stalin.

After his armies defeated Hitler’s troops and occupied Eastern Europe in 1945, Stalin signaled that he wouldn’t cooperate with the U.S. or Britain to administer postwar Germany as a single unit. Instead, he stripped East Germany of anything his economy sorely needed to rebuild. His goal was to communize all of Germany and make it an ally of the USSR.

Today, Vladimir Putin has a similar dream, to gain control of a unified Germany and use its industrial power and Russia’s armies to dominate Europe.

To understand why, a bit of history is in order.

In the 1940s and ’50s, the West met Stalin’s threat with the U.S.-financed Marshall Plan, which provided economic aid to help rebuild West European economies. Stalin’s answer was the Berlin Blockade, designed to force the Western allies out of their legal presence in Berlin. It failed because of a massive U.S.–British airlift of thousands of pounds of food and fuel supplies to beleaguered West Berlin residents.

Stalin’s continued belligerence led to the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance in 1949. He countered with the Warsaw Pact, which included his satellite East European countries, principally Poland and Hungary.

After Stalin died in 1953, his successors—Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev—continued Moscow’s efforts to undermine West Germany’s growing integration with NATO. Moscow promoted neutrality as the new propaganda line toward Germans in the West.

Khrushchev was ousted as party leader after his disastrous effort to place missiles in Cuba and President Kennedy threatened war. Brezhnev then served as Moscow‘s top leader for 18 years.

He was careful not to provoke Washington as he built up Soviet nuclear power and expanded its armed forces. Soviet propaganda sought to convince West Germans that a war would devastate their country. Moscow’s effort was aided by the reemergence of the German Social Democratic Party that favored better relations with Moscow.

Until 1969, German coalition governments were led by conservative party chief Conrad Adenauer who had worked closely with Washington.

A new German leftist coalition government was elected in 1969, however, headed by Social Democratic leader Willi Brandt. He worked to create good relations with Brezhnev and reduce tensions. This occurred while America was absorbed in the Vietnam War. Many Germans concluded they should not rely on the United States for protection.

Washington’s humiliating withdrawal from Saigon in 1975 gave Moscow still more ammunition to promote neutralism among Germans.

Helmut Kohl, leader of a conservative coalition, was elected German chancellor in 1982 and worked with the conservative American president Ronald Reagan, who had decided to confront Moscow militarily and economically.

Kohl was followed as chancellor by Angela Merkel, another conservative, who remained in office until 2021 and maintained good relations with Washington.

She also desired good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. One reason was that Germany had become more dependent on natural gas shipments from Russia after it dismantled its nuclear power plants under pressure from Germany’s Green Party.

What many outside Germany don’t appreciate is that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder, a Social Democrat who served from 1998 to 2005, was hired by Gasprom, Russia’s major gas company, soon after he left office. Schroeder has been the moving force in building Nordstream 2, the gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

It will provide a major part of Germany’s energy requirements for many years.

When Angela Merkel stepped down as chancellor last fall, she was succeeded by a coalition led by Social Democratic Party chief Olaf Scholz. His foreign policy views are not yet clear, but there is much concern among European leaders that Scholz is moving Germany away from its close relations with NATO.

We may again see Germany be the big prize that Russia and the U.S. have tried to woo for 70 years. Without doubt, Schroeder is a key factor in facilitating Putin’s goal of pulling Germany closer to Moscow.

Donald Nuechterlein is a political scientist who lives near Charlottesville. He served with U.S. forces in Germany in 1946–47.