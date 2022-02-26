Commentary: Give generously, but give wisely

AMERICANS have long

been among the most

generous people on earth in terms of giving our dollars to support charitable causes. A survey by the Charities Aid Foundation, for example, named the U.S. the world’s most generous nation for the period 2009 to 2018.

This shouldn’t surprise, as we enjoy plenty of opportunities to donate to worthy causes.

While many give in traditional ways—writing checks to a favored charity or your local faith community—organizations have become much smarter about attracting dollars. You can send text messages to disaster groups, support fundraisers through social media, round up your sales price to the nearest dollar at many stories to support charitable organizations, and this is just the start.

All of this taps into our desire to help others.

Generous people, however, are prime targets for scammers.

Just how much money is lost each year to charitable-giving scams is hard to nail down, but estimates are in the multiple billions of dollars.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warns that these scams ramp up in the wake of disasters.

The situation in Ukraine is such as event, as countries brace to welcome refugees (already more than 50,000), and organizations rush to provide aid to people affected by the war.

When the calls for money come, how can you be sure that your contribution is used to help others, and not line the pockets of criminals?

The best line of defense against fraud is to not make snap decisions about giving.

There are a number of online platforms that allow you to quickly know if an organization is legitimate. More important, these sites will tell you a great deal about how these groups use your money.

The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, for example runs give.org. For charities listed in its database, you will learn how much money they take in and from where, how that money is spent (on programs, on fundraising, and on administration), and whether a particular charity is accredited by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

Charity Navigator is another source (charitynavigator.org). It uses a four-star rating system to provide a quick organizational overview before giving a more-detailed look at operations. A four-star group is one you can usually trust, depending on what matters to you in your giving. A one- or two-star organization requires closer scrutiny.

The nonprofit Charity Watch (charitywatch.org) uses a report-card system to give you a high-level look at an organization, then a series of pie charts to show how much of each dollar is spent on programming, and how much money an organization spends to raise $100.

Each of these three groups provides a slightly different perspective, and each allows you to learn about a charity with a couple of clicks and just a minute or two of reading.

That’s time well-spent.

Be especially wary of groups that call and pressure you to contribute.

Also, mind how you give.

As much as possible, make your contribution with a check or credit card. Be wary of giving by gift card, virtual currency, cash, or by wiring money (especially to a foreign bank). Inside Philanthropy notes that these payment methods are a favorite of scammers.

Something else to watch out for are “phishing” scams.

Most people are not aware of just how much public information is available about them. Every time you go online, use your phone, make an electronic transaction or provide your address, you are leaving a vast trail of information that data brokers collect and sell.

Scammers will use this information to personalize emails and phone calls to lead you into believing that you have a connection with an organization. The pitches can be very convincing.

Should you have any doubt, check one of the charity watchdog sites listed above. It only takes a minute, and it can save you from losing money that would otherwise go to a worthwhile charity.

Finally, when giving to organizations in the wake of international disasters, remember that it takes a great deal of expertise and skill to successfully support victims. This type of work is not for amateurs.

Be sure that the groups you are supporting have a substantial résumé of success in international operations. These groups are much more likely to ensure that your contributions do the most good for the most people.

Generosity is a defining trait of Americans, and there are a lot of people in and around Ukraine today who need our assistance.

Give as you are so led. But give with your eyes wide open.

Technology makes it easy to scam well-meaning people. It also provides a number of tools to protect you.