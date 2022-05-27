Commentary: Gun Control? Tell me how and give specifics

ANOTHER MASS shooting. At least 21 people—19 of them children—killed in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

More cries for gun control. Congress must do something to stop this violence!

Okay, what? What kind of legislation do you propose?

“Gun control legislation!”

Give me specifics! Tell me exactly what kind of law you would propose! Tell me what kind of federal law would end this violence!

Here the conversation becomes circular.

“Gun control legislation! A law to get all the guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill!”

That’s not specific enough. Explain the details of your proposed legislation.

Suddenly, the questioner becomes the bad guy. Because he has no plan, the gun control proponent just bristles and asks, “Do you just want everybody to get shot?”

No! I want a definitive gun control plan that will stop the violence in this country and nobody can provide me with one.

Let’s first look at the laws we have on the books. There is already a law that prohibits convicted felons from owning guns. Has it stopped felons from owning weapons? No! Much of the gun violence in this country comes at the hands of felons who are legally prohibited from even owning firearms.

Second, a person doesn’t become a criminal until he is convicted of a criminal act. Many of those who commit mass murderer have no criminal record. How do you prohibit a law-abiding citizen from owning a gun when the Constitution of the United States guarantees him that right?

What about the mentally ill? You are not a criminal until you are convicted of a crime and you are not mentally ill until a doctor or a court declares you as such.

Should every person who seeks counselling for any reason have his name put in a data bank as possibly being mentally ill and thus prohibited from owning a gun? I want to see the Supreme Court put its stamp on that!

Should private citizens be allowed to submit to law enforcement a list of people they think are mentally ill and not responsible enough to own guns? If that happens, Republicans would submit the name of every Democrat they know and Democrats would put the finger on every Republican. Unfortunately, that’s where we stand in this country.

We are starting to throw that “mentally ill” ball around very freely these days. Everyone who commits a crime is mentally ill. Is it not possible that many of these people who rob and kill are just mean?

This country is not mentally ill; it is crazy, and there is a distinct difference. We have abandoned the laws of nature and the laws of man. Everyone wants to do his own thing, live by his own rules. In a society like that, gun control legislation would have little effect.

Should we just flat outlaw firearms? Like that really works! We outlawed alcohol in 1920 and the taste of illegal booze became so enticing that people who had never taken a drink in their lives took up the bottle.

We outlawed hallucinogenic drugs and look where that has gotten us.

If we outlaw guns the criminals will still get them on the black market, just as they did whiskey in the 1920s and they do drugs now. When guns were banned in the District of Columbia, gun deaths set records that still stand.

And you would likely risk civil war if the government tried to confiscate guns from hunters and other law-abiding owners. This nation is that obsessed with firearms.

Much of the problem revolves around the media. Mass murder has become a great way to get your name in the papers and on TV. How do you legislate that? Now you’re dealing with First and Second Amendment rights.

Mean and deranged people and mass murders are nothing new, despite what we might think. On May 18, 1927, Andrew Kehoe killed 38 elementary school children and six adults in Bath Township, Michigan. Fifty-eight others were injured. Kehoe used explosives as his weapon of choice.

He had killed his wife prior to the school murders.

Kehoe died following the school killings when he detonated explosives in the truck where he was sitting. He was a member of the school board who reportedly was angered over higher taxes and his loss in the town clerk election.

The Uvalde incident is deplorable. I can think of nothing worse than losing a child.

So we cry that we need more gun control legislation.

Tell me what and give me the specifics!