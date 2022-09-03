Commentary: Has the era of the mega-dam passed?

ON FRIDAY, we covered the Embrey Dam, which was breached and removed in 2004–05. There was another planned dam, however, that if built would have flooded the upper Rappahannock River Valley. The proposed Salem Church Dam would have flooded more than 40,000 acres of land, wetlands, and water.

Congress authorized the Salem Church Dam in 1946, in response to the floods of 1942, to be built at a maximum height of 220 feet above sea level.

It would have flooded a 23-mile segment of the Rappahannock River and offered benefits such as flood control, water supply, lake recreation, and hydropower.

The dam’s construction was on a fast track, but the Salem Church Dam project and its flooding of the Rappahannock River Valley caught the attention of people who lived upstream of Fredericksburg. In particular, white-water canoe enthusiasts such as Randy Carter, who expressed outrage over the proposed dam.

The Rappahannock Defense Committee was formed in the early 1970s to fight this large-scale project. Opposition by canoeists and other advocates of free-flowing rivers, together with concerns about cost estimates and environmental impacts, prompted a revision in 1971 of the benefit/cost ratio of this dam.

The Army Corps of Engineers finally determined in 1974 that the dam was not a feasible project. A side note: Several of the original members of the RDC are founding members of the Friends of the Rappahannock, formed in 1985, which is still functioning today as a watchdog for the river.

In a strange twist of fate, a positive environmental off-shoot of the Salem Church Dam project is the city of Fredericksburg’s riparian holdings. In 1969, Fredericksburg acquired nearly 5,000 acres of riverside forests along the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers from VEPCO. The city took possession of the power company’s land in anticipation of the proposed Salem Church Dam. The city’s riparian holdings, which run for over 23 miles upstream from Fredericksburg on both sides of the two rivers, is now under conservation easements to protect these forests in perpetuity.

Dam building was once critical to the our young nation’s growth. In cultural and historic terms, since the beginning of our nation, dams built across major rivers have always held the promise of using technology to harness nature for the benefit of people.

The best example in the United States is perhaps exemplified by the dams of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Yet today, large-scale dams are much-maligned, even hated. This is especially true in our country’s Western landscapes.

Major dams on rivers are criticized today as destroyers of animal habitats, usurpers of native lands, misadventures for land speculators and developers, or subsidies for wealthy farmers. In the early 1900s, ranchers, farmers, industrialists, municipalities, states, and federal agencies have all, over the years, competed for federal support in dam building, because dams require a huge commitment of capital, manpower, and resources.

Multiple factors combined to bring the big dam era to a close. Federal legislation, particularly the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970, the Clean Water Act of 1972, and the Endangered Species Act of 1973 provided environmental lobbies with powerful legal tools to oppose new dam projects.

Political leaders of both parties also backed away from financing expensive new dam projects, both because they lacked financial justification and could cause deleterious environmental effects.

These changes shifted American policy from dam building to dam removal, especially along major rivers. According to American Rivers, between 1915 and 1975, 46 dams in the U.S. came down. The decline of dam building coincided with a movement to dismantle dams and “restore rivers.”

It is ironic that the Corps of Engineers, which almost built the massive Salem Church Dam on the Rappahannock River in the mid-1970s, was called back to Fredericksburg to remove the Embrey Dam in the early 2000s. Our collective thinking as a society has swung around 180-degrees about dams in less than 100 years! I personally consider this a positive development.

In the words of Bob Gramann, a singer/songwriter in the Fredericksburg area:

For a man can only hold a piece of earth for a lifetime.

Water leaks through fingers, you can’t hold it all.

I love the Rappahannock and its waters running free

In the rapids of this river, that’s where I want to be!

Amen!