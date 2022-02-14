Commentary: Ida B. Wells was educator, journalist and civil rights activist

On Jan. 17, Mattel honored Black American journalist Ida B. Wells (1862-1931) as an important role model for today’s girls by adding a doll in her likeness to the Barbie Inspiring Women series. Nearly forgotten at the time of her death in 1931, the importance of Wells’s groundbreaking journalism and civil rights campaigns have received increasing public recognition over the past few years.

For example, when the New York Times launched a campaign to publish obituaries for “overlooked” women in 2018, Wells was one of the first honorees. She was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize in May 2020 for her “outstanding and courageous reporting” on mob violence against African Americans. And in June 2021, a monument to Wells was unveiled in Chicago, her adopted home.

Born in Holly Springs, Miss., to enslaved parents during the tumult of the Civil War, Wells joined a generation of young Black men and women who aspired to professional careers and successful lives as full citizens in the decades after Reconstruction.

Following her parents’ tragic deaths during the 1878 yellow fever epidemic, Wells assumed responsibility for her orphaned siblings and began work as a school teacher at the age of 16. She soon moved to Memphis, Tenn., where she worked her way up to a position in the city school system.

As a young, single, professional woman, Wells fought for the right to be treated with respect as a lady. She resisted the introduction of racial segregation and sued the Chesapeake, Ohio and Southwestern Railroad in 1883 for denying her access to the first-class ladies car.

Wells published an article about her lawsuit, which launched her on a new career path writing under the pen name “Iola.” Wells found her true calling in journalism and left teaching to become co-

editor of the Memphis Free Speech in 1889.

While there were dozens of Black female journalists in the 19th century, most confined their work to appropriately “feminine” concerns like social events, household management, and moral uplift. Wells defied gendered expectations by fearlessly addressing political topics in her writing and quickly won recognition from her male peers for her work.

In 1892, Wells’s friend Thomas Moss and his business partners in the Black-owned People’s Grocery Co. were lynched by local White residents. Outraged by the complicity of Memphis police officials in the murders, Wells launched an outspoken campaign against mob violence in her editorials for the Free Speech. Her criticisms of the excuses made to defend lynching incensed local White residents, who destroyed her press, ran her business partner out of town, and threatened to kill Wells if she ever returned.

Exiled from the South, Wells employed her skills as a public speaker and investigative journalist to become a full-time activist. Despite the many obstacles she faced, she navigated the world with dignity and an unflinching commitment to justice.

Wells became an outspoken opponent of segregation, the convict lease system, and lynching. She recognized that these powerful systems of oppression threatened Black American social, economic, and political progress. Indeed, the legacy of these systems is evident in today’s racial inequality.

When a series of shocking lynchings generated unprecedented international scrutiny of mob violence in the United States, Wells traveled to England and Scotland in 1893 and again in 1894 to cultivate British support for African American civil rights. Despite numerous challenges and setbacks, in less than 18 months, Wells mobilized a vibrant network of British reformers who pressured American social and political leaders to denounce mob violence.

After the end of her international campaign, Wells relocated to Chicago, where she married Ferdinand L. Barnett in 1895. Always pushing the boundaries of societal expectations, she hyphenated her surname (Wells–Barnett) and refused to permit marriage and motherhood to slow her down.

Wells co-founded the National Association of Colored Women and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She organized Black Chicago residents to form the Alpha Suffrage Club, which succeeded in electing the city’s first Black alderman in 1914. She fought against racial discrimination within the women’s suffrage movement and even ran for a seat in the Illinois State Senate in 1930.

Wells truly was an inspiring woman. She forged career paths for today’s women of color as social leaders, journalists, and politicians. And her fearless battles against injustice and oppression deserve to be remembered and celebrated by future generations.

Sarah L. Silkey, Ph.D., is professor of history at Lycoming College and the author of “Black Woman Reformer: Ida B. Wells, Lynching, and Transatlantic Activism.” She will discuss Wells as part of the 19th season of the William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series at the University of Mary Washington. The lecture will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17. The event is open to the people with proof of vaccine or recent negative COVID test, and live-streamed at umw.edu/greatlives.