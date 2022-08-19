Commentary: If Trump wins in 2024, we'll see four more years of chaos

There are some cancers that just won’t go away.

They defy radiation, chemotherapy and even surgery. No matter what doctors do, they keep coming back.

They are not satisfied until they destroy their host. It is all about the cancer and not the person they are attacking.

Donald Trump is a political cancer. No matter what anyone says or does, he will not go away. And he will not be satisfied until he destroys the United States. It is all about him, not the country.

Rep. Liz Cheney is Trump’s latest victim. Her defeat at the hands of Trump endorsee Harriet Hageman in the Wyoming Republican primary on Tuesday left the former president ecstatic, tweeting that “She can finally disappear.”

Cheney was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She has also served as vice chairman of the committee investigating the part Trump played in that insurrection.

Trump’s supporters are thrilled at Cheney’s defeat. They, like their leader, wanted their pound of flesh and they got it. In their eyes, not supporting Trump is akin to not supporting God. They are that fanatical.

Hageman may well be successful in the November General Election because Wyoming is extremely Republican. Trump-backed candidates in other states may also be victorious this year because the former president, no matter what he says or does, hangs onto his loyal following.

Trump may call Cheney “a fool,” but you must give the congresswoman credit for putting her country above her political party. I’m sure she knew she was committing political suicide, but she had the courage to stand up for her beliefs.

Trump’s only belief is in Trump. He couldn’t care less for the Republican party, which is merely a tool to get him where he wants to go. And he apparently cares little for the country, because his running again in 2024 will only serve to divide America more. Trump doesn’t care. As long as he gets what he wants, it’s OK. And his supporters are right there with him.

Should Trump win the 2024 election, there will be four more years of chaos. If he loses, you can be sure the man will declare that election a fraud, too.

Some Republicans contend that the recent FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago, Trump’s palatial Florida estate, was politically motivated. They believe the Biden Administration wants to find enough evidence of presidential wrongdoing to have Trump convicted of a felony so he cannot run for the White House two years from now.

Many of those same Republicans—including Trump—have been screaming to have Hillary Clinton “locked up” since 2016. Now the shoe is on the other foot.

What the FBI was looking for at Mar-A-Lago is still somewhat of a mystery. Do they suspect that Trump left with the secret codes to launch nuclear missiles? Exactly what documents involving national security did they expect to find?

What the raid in effect did was put Trump back on the front pages of every newspaper in America, provide fodder for talk shows and conspiracy theorists and make the former president a martyr. (He is already one miracle away from sainthood in the eyes of his supporters.)

What if the FBI does find enough evidence to indict Trump on some felony charge? What would his followers do if he is arrested and jailed? Remember, there are Proud Boys and other groups still out there and they still have guns.

If there is just cause, will the United States government be hesitant to do the right thing because it fears the violence that could result from legal action? Will they, in effect, be held hostage by Trump and his followers?

That’s already the case with members of Congress. As Cheney discovered, any Republican who goes against Donald Trump had better start looking for another profession. They fear him as much as the officials of Chicago feared Al Capone in the late 1920s or Mayor Richard Daley in the 1960s.

Liz Cheney may go away, but Donald Trump won’t. Like a political cancer, he will eat away at the fabric of America until he destroys the country he presumes to love.

Maybe then we will become the United States of Trump. That seems to be what his followers want.