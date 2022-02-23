Commentary: Improving the ways we treat those who have served

“The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the Veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.”

With the passing of Presidents Day, these words mistakenly attributed to George Washington should remain in focus as proposed veterans’ legislation and actions during this General Assembly session are examined.

Veterans are among the nation’s most patriotic bunch, all initially raising their right hands, swearing against all enemies foreign and domestic. That they might be wounded or die is understood.

That level of commitment deserves our appreciation, as well as any support we can offer them. And there are a number of areas that veterans need our support.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, the most seasoned veteran Republican candidate in the new 7th Congressional District race for Congress, has sponsored legislation that would allow active-duty members serving as caregivers to apply for the Child Care Subsidy Program.

Reeves also sponsored SB 528, a bill reducing taxing veteran’s retirement income up to $40,000 in 2023 and after. In addition, he sponsored legislation allowing the stepchildren of deceased veterans to receive educational benefits previously denied.

He’s also proposed a budget amendment providing $200,000 yearly to the local Rappahannock Veterans Docket. This is a specialty docket for veterans facing prosecution for minor infractions who have substance dependency or mental trauma issues like PTSD to rehabilitate.

Delegate Tara Durant, R–Stafford, also is attempting to sponsor responsible legislation to help veterans regain driving privileges in such Veteran Dockets, but sadly is facing pushback.

Perhaps the most pressing issue facing vets, however, is the prevalence of suicide due to post-traumatic stress disorder and other war traumas. According to data from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, there were 188 veteran suicides in Virginia in 2019, mainly by men over age 35.

Credit Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R–Virginia Beach, for a bill creating a suicide prevention coordinator position within the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

This individual would help increase mental health screenings of military members, and work with others to analyze information relating to the causes and methods of suicides in Virginia.

Also helping to advance the cause of vets is Daniel Gade, who served as the coalitions director during the Youngkin campaign and today is Virginia’s commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services.

Gade, himself a wounded Army veteran who had his leg amputated, wrote with Daniel Huang a book titled “Wounding Warriors: How Bad Policy is Making Veterans Sicker and Poorer.”

While it responsibly focuses on the abuses of the veteran’s disability process, some Virginia legislators might misinterpret his opinions with respect to proposed veterans’ legislation.

Examining Gade’s writings and résumé, what is concerning is that he, along with others, supports the privatization of the Department of Veterans Affairs and cuts for veterans with service-related conditions. We’re talking 6 million vets, folks.

Not that Gade doesn’t make a few sanguine points about vets gaming the system. But allow a fellow wounded, totally disabled Vietnam veteran to suggest that the problem is not a Virginia or Veterans Administration procedural problem, but an issue about how veterans’ rehabilitation efforts move, and who gets to make that decision.

Yes, the entitlement opinion for veterans remains a contentious one.

Then there are vet-friendly actions by Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares, who says he’s supporting cutting collection fees in half on overdue student debt from 30 to 15 percent. With the state of today’s economy Miyares’ compassionate action is a godsend not just to military families, but all families.

Fortunately, compassionate patriots like Durant, Gade, Miyares, Reeves and Tata acknowledging the quote’s words are in step with Gov. Youngkin’s views on appreciating veterans.

Along with approximately 800,000 Virginia vets and as the chairman of the National Vet Court Alliance, we’re carefully watching outcomes for our vets.

You should too.

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chair of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.