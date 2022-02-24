Commentary: Inaction on I95 congestion must end

INACTION by our regional elected representatives has created a looming transportation nightmare that will not improve without immediate and concerted action. Gridlock along the Interstate 95–Route 1 corridor is a near-daily occurrence, and traffic accidents or inclement weather increasingly bring traffic to a standstill.

Although the number of I–95 southbound lanes crossing the Rappahannock River has increased from three to six, and northbound I–95 lanes over the river will also double in the near future, the requirement for traffic in each direction to merge from six to three lanes will only relocate the choke points farther north in Stafford or south in Spotsylvania.

When the megawarehouses along Centreport Parkway in Stafford are fully operational, thousands of tractor-trailers servicing those warehouses will only increase congestion on I–95, and ultimately cause delay. The certainty of ever-increasing gridlock has critical implications for quality of life and economic viability of our area.

There are not enough crossings over the Rappahannock River to accommodate the traffic required to cross on a normal day, let alone during peak travel periods or north–south gridlock created by accidents or inclement weather. Although the need for another crossing over the river to accommodate local traffic, or the Outer Connector as it has been known, was identified as far back as 1997, the various jurisdictions were never able to agree upon a location, even after studies in 2013 identified several viable options.

Despite the obvious requirement for an Outer Connector to relieve the pressure on I–95, it is neither prioritized nor funded in the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan, which is available for public comment until Feb. 28.

It was once said that “wars were too important to be left to the generals.” The same axiom might be extended to transportation issues and politicians. We are now hostage to a transportation crisis, created by geography, poor decisions and population growth that has been years in the making.

Misplaced residential and commercial development, diversion of state transportation dollars, and narrowly focused (and expensive) political agendas that change with each election cycle have brought gridlock to the region. Realizing that another river crossing will take several years to approve and construct, concerned citizens must demand that Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania officials embrace one of the crossing options described in the 2013 Fredericksburg Area Congestion Relief Study now and support its quick adoption, prioritization, and funding.

We cannot allow a solution to a regional crisis to be held hostage to partisan politics. Residents can make their concerns known by commenting on the FAMPO 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan, described earlier, and by attending the FAMPO meetings that deal with transportation issues, either virtually or in person.

And finally, let your representatives know, by your engagement, that transportation issues are too important to be left solely in their hands.

Henry Scharpenberg is a Stafford resident and member since 2007 of the Stafford Regional Airport Authority. He’s also chairman of FAMPO’s Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Committee.