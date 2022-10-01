Commentary: Is there a "Trump effect"? We're about to find out

WE ARE just over a month away from the long-awaited midterm elections that should help Americans evaluate the “Trump effect.”

With the former president leaning toward another run for the White House in 2024, next month’s election should provide some insight into just how much his “fan base” has eroded over the past two years.

Trump’s antics while president cost him moderate Republican votes in 2020 and led to his failed reelection bid. His subsequent assertion that the election was stolen resulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, one of the darkest moments in American history.

That incident remains in the news, as members of the insurgency continue to be tried and sentenced, and Congress continues to investigate the former president’s part in the Capitol break-in.

The last of a series of congressional public hearings on the insurrection was scheduled for last week but was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. It will almost certainly be rescheduled in the next two or three weeks so that midterm election voters will have as many facts as possible before casting their votes for Trump-backed candidates on Nov. 8.

How much effect that hearing will have on the election is anyone’s guess. Many Trump supporters have openly stated that they have not watched any of the previous 18 or so hours of public testimony, which they brand as a political witch hunt.

In all honesty, the congressional hearings are likely as much about preventing Trump from riding back into Washington on his broom as they are about justice. With the stock market dropping, inflation rising, and interest rates inching up, we have enough to worry about in this country without having to endure 3 a.m. tweets from an arrogant president.

If enough conservative Republican candidates are elected next month, Trump may consider that a mandate to run again. Given the former president’s ego, however, he may declare his candidacy even if there is a Democrat landslide. Such a landslide, however, would likely dissuade some of his political backers.

A conservative Republican landslide would put more Trump backers in Congress and assure him of even more power if elected again.

A conservative Republican landslide, however, seems unlikely. With the possibility that Trump could face charges for whatever part he played in the Jan. 6 insurrection, some GOP voters may hesitate to support candidates who too closely align themselves with the former president.

If charges against Trump should be filed, the 2024 election question may be moot. Surely the former president would not consider running for president if he is under indictment for a felony.

But, knowing Trump, maybe he would. After all, just being charged would not disqualify the man as a candidate, and it is highly unlikely that any possible charges could result in a conviction before November 2024.

Before we go there, however, we must see how next month’s midterms turn out. They should be interesting.

I seldom show support for political candidates (other than for the presidency), but I will make an exception for Virginia 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

I have never met Spanberger, but I have heard good things about her, especially when it comes to helping her constituents.

Two of my friends had problems with government agencies that were causing them to lose sleep. Both turned to Spanberger in desperation and the congresswoman was able to quickly cut through the red tape that was causing the problems.

No candidate has all the values that a voter seeks, but one that goes the extra mile for the people of her district deserves consideration.

Finally, I’m going to name the man I would like to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024—West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

I like Manchin not because of his political party but because he has common sense and is willing to work with Republicans on key issues.

My Republican choice? Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and for the same reasons.

America could not go wrong with either man in the White House.