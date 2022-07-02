Commentary: It's time for Americans to go on the road, again

CHARLES KURALT was an unsettled man who was never more settled than when he was in search of America.

A lifelong lover of his native North Carolina, Kuralt spent most of his life away from it, first as a correspondent for CBS traveling the globe covering hard news.

Then, most memorably, traveling America’s backroads in a slightly modified motorhome that John Steinbeck surely would have loved to have had when in 1960 he crisscrossed the country writing “Travels with Charlie,” and John Madden would have surely mocked while boarding his tour bus from 1987 until 2009 to reach the NFL games he covered for that same network.

Kuralt’s “On the Road” travelogue appeared regularly on CBS News from 1967 to 1980, and it reveled in the people of a nation that was often at war with itself.

While Walter Cronkite was telling America of the horrors of the Vietnam War, Kuralt was telling America about the family awaiting the return of their solider from that Far Eastern conflict. That episode, “Waiting for Rodger,” still resonates.

He lent his camera and his voice to horseshoe pitching competitions and axe-throwing contests. He captured family reunions deep in the heart of Mississippi, where former sharecropper parents welcomed home their children, all college graduates. Americana at its finest.

Many criticized Kuralt as naïve, accusing his “On the Road” segments of lightweight reporting that ignored the traumas of the time.

Neither was true. Kuralt was one of America’s finest journalists, whose Lincolnesque brevity allowed him to say more in 15 words than most of us can say in 15,000.

“I was born,” he once wrote, “with rambling in my blood and fifty miles already under my belt.” One is left begging for the rest of the story.

The truth is, Kuralt experienced plenty of trauma in his life. He witnessed massacres in the Congo, and was on the ground for the revolution in Cuba. He reported from the streets of Saigon, and the racist communities in the Deep South where lynching was still occurring.

“On the Road” didn’t mask America’s problems, it highlighted the source of our hope.

A hope that Kuralt found first one July 4 at the American Embassy in Brazil, where he watched the American flag raised. It was that moment, he recalls, that made him most appreciate what it is to be American.

I never appreciated what Kuralt was describing from Brazil until I found myself on foreign soil, in a nation where freedom, if it existed at all, was defined not by any hope for a better tomorrow, but by a fear that tomorrow might not come.

In countries whose founding documents talked of freedom, but in practice would not allow it.

In those lands, for the first time, I truly felt unfree.

This July 4, I think of Kuralt and those Americans he met on the road. People who embraced the full hope of America.

And for the first time in my life, I wonder what is becoming of that America.

Following decades of human rights advancement, this July 4 we find freedom in retreat.

We are reeling from a series of Supreme Court decisions that are dismantling Thomas Jefferson’s wall of separation between church and state, and stripping women of the right to control their own bodies. And a sitting justice is begging states to send test cases to SCOTUS so it can overturn still more rights.

We have seen definitive proof that our most-recent former president tried to shred the Constitution and install himself as president. And we watch as people continue to support his lies.

I wonder if the forces ripping the fabric of society today are greater than those tearing at the country in 1967, when Kuralt first set out to discover America’s hope.

And I wonder if we can find that hope again.

I believe we can, but like Kuralt, we won’t find it in rigid readings of founding documents. We will find it by rediscovering the America that for much of the 20th century expanded human rights, instead of restricting them.

And like Kuralt, we won’t find it in nostalgic views of a country that never was, but by opening our eyes to experience the horror of the unfree, as he once did.

This July 4, America’s ideals are withering, because too many are too afraid to exercise the gifts of freedom the Founders provided.

To settle ourselves, we must unsettle ourselves anew, and go on the road, again.

Martin Davis is opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.