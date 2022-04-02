Commentary: Laying the groundwork for civil discourse

The current state of civil discourse makes one point of agreement clear: there is virtually no civil discourse.

The focus is no longer on resolving issues but using them to discredit and marginalize those with whom we do not agree. Unfortunately, we are seeing more of this at the local level. How do we as a community get beyond this attitude and refocus on arriving at solutions to the issues of the day?

Before a conversation can begin we must make information available for the public to consider. Information posted in the media usually relates to public meeting schedules. These provide basic information but little context and sometimes are hard to understand. In most cases the public is not provided relevant information until the night of the hearing. This eliminates any semblance of public discourse. Only when the public has an opportunity to review all relevant information can we expect to have a constructive dialogue.

Let’s start with newsletters and information sheets included with utility bills. Let’s put together podcasts, or use Facebook live to provide updates. Survey Monkey could be used to help determine what information may be needed or clarified. These are a few things local government could use to better prepare the community. The public must be allowed the time to digest information before having to comment on it.

The local press must also expand their efforts to provide information. It is not enough to just report on a vote after the fact. The media should inform and encourage the community to participate before a vote. Just quoting officials is not enough. Asking follow-up questions to officials so they will expand on, or defend their statements, provides more insight on the issue at hand. Give citizens a chance to get beyond the superficial.

Of course, an even better approach is for elected officials to go directly to the public.

There are many civic and community organizations—neighborhood associations, rotary clubs, parent/teacher groups, and professional organizations. They are all venues that provide elected officials the opportunity to directly engage the public. Elected officials must be prepared to meet outside their chambers, at times convenient to those they serve, to put the issues and options forward, to listen, and receive community input in a more informal setting.

These are also opportunities to take advantage of the expertise within our community. All parties need to be given the opportunity to participate, and all must give others’ positions the consideration they expect for theirs.

Diversity of views is necessary if we are to successfully overcome challenges. Different views present us with concepts we may not have considered, test our positions, and help us refine them. By addressing concerns and answering questions from others who may take issue with our position builds understanding and consensus. To paraphrase Thomas Paine, it is through argument and debate the best solutions come forward. As long as they are focused on the issues

Regardless of race, gender, age, or viewpoint, everyone has something to contribute. We must be prepared to listen, to ask questions, and consider alternatives. We can disagree but should do so respectfully. Explaining why without derogatory adjectives. The issues are up for discussion not the speaker. The democratic process is not supposed to be about victory or defeat; but rather about coming to a community consensus on the solutions for the challenges we face.

There will never be, nor should we expect complete agreement. After a decision is made, participants should feel they were provided with the necessary information, they were listened to with respect, had their concerns addressed and their questions answered, and they at least understand the final decision.

It is through this process that we can move forward as a community and manage the challenges ahead.

Matthew J. Kelly is an at-Large member of the Fredericksburg City Council.