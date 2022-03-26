Commentary: Learning to see with new eyes

How does one help a person develop the ability to see the world through another’s eyes?

That was my challenge when teaching Sumerian and Mesopotamian history to undergraduate students. Reading ancient texts was a start, but students would do so through their own eyes. The eyes of a Westerner trained in critical thinking.

To try and shake them up, I asked them to go outside on a clear night, look up at the stars, and without using any scientific knowledge from the age of Charles Darwin forward, try to explain in writing what they saw. It’s not nearly as easy as it sounds.

For more than a few students, the exercise gave them a fresh appreciation for the complexities of writings they had previously described with a touch of derision as “simply myths.”

I’ve returned to that memory often this month, which is dedicated to celebrating women’s history.

The tributes, stories, and debates about women’s roles in our past, and the ways in which they are changing the future, are inspiring. They also reminded me of the importance of listening more deeply to their voices, and trying and to see with new eyes how the women around me experience the world.

There are no shortage of opportunities in our world to do this.

Here is where I listened:

A vibrant discussion among women athletic trainers and coaches that I follow on Twitter, for example, ensued when one of the members asked this question: “Does anyone else have a very clear memory of the moment they realized being a woman in athletics was going to be harder than expected?”

Responses ran from the awkward: A trainer being asked how she would manage inappropriate comments from football players. “They were trying to ask respectfully,” she said, but that question needed to be “reworded.” She continued: “I didn’t know that was something I had to manage.”

To patronizing: Said to one woman by a male coach before a playoff game: “I’ve never lost to a woman,” then he refused to shake her hand after he lost.

From blatantly misogynistic: Women have no business coaching men, one coach said, because they “never played as a man.”

To openly insulting: One woman athlete described being spit on by male players because women “didn’t belong in baseball.”

That these were all stories told by women considerably younger than I am makes clear that sexism and discrimination are very much alive.

Even in the successes that we celebrate, there is abundant evidence that women continue to play on an unequal playing field.

Consider the controversy surrounding University of South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley’s remarks, coming on the heels of last year’s scandal, about the way women’s basketball teams are treated relative to men’s

Last year’s women’s college basketball championship saw a public outcry over women receiving lesser weight-training facilities at tournament sites; lower-quality swag bags; and not being allowed to use the term “March Madness,” despite their tournament following the same basic format and running concurrently with the men’s tournament.

Those pieces have been fixed this year, but Coach Staley has made it abundantly clear that there’s more work to do. Specifically, regarding money.

Men’s teams see their conferences awarded $338,210.96 for each NCAA Tournament game played. The women’s teams? Nothing.

Stunning when, as Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post pointed out last year, the NCAA under Mark Emmert has consistently misled everyone about the money that the women’s tournament generates.

And finally, there was this remarkable statement by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before her confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court of the United States began:

Speaking directly to her daughters sitting behind her, Judge Jackson said: “I know it has not been easy as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right. But I hope that you have seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done.”

In all my years, I’ve never heard a man apologize to his children for juggling career and fatherhood, and not always getting things right.

Then for three days, Judge Jackson fielded misinformed questions, endured being talked over repeatedly by angry, culture-war-driven Senators trying to gin up their angry base, and received blatant disrespect for reasons that only the Senators themselves know.

This year, I stared into a universe I thought I knew, and realized I was trying to understand it with incomplete information.

It’s given me a better appreciation for the challenges women face, and a list of areas in which I need to get better at when interacting with them.

That’s what happens when we really try and see the world through new eyes.