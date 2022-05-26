Commentary: Let's help seniors 'age your way'

May is Older Americans Month, and this year’s theme, Age Your Way, is about addressing what we want our futures to look like. Our society is aging, but we also know more about the process. Your local Agency on Aging is here to provide information on healthy aging and services to assist older Americans in remaining at home and aging in place.

Many people don’t know what an Agency on Aging is. Let me tell you a little bit about our local agency, Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, formally Rappahannock AAA, was incorporated in July 1976 to fulfill the goals of the Older Americans Act.

HGAAA exists to provide services that enhance the quality of life of all older citizens, and assists families and caregivers by providing supports and services.

The organization started simply, with a small congregate meals program that allowed area seniors to gather for a nutritious noontime meal. At that time, nutrition was thought to be the most pressing concern facing seniors and their health.

We now know that not only nutrition, but companionship to prevent loneliness is an invaluable way to prevent poor health outcomes.

Did you know that extended loneliness and isolation packs a health punch equal to smoking 15 cigarettes per day? Our Senior Cafes have become a place for friends to meet, eat together, and participate in exercise and education. We are combatting loneliness.

HGAAA also provides a number of services:

Homemaker services: This helps with cleaning, laundry, and grocery shopping

Home-delivered meals: This program is for the homebound who are in need of proper nutrition.

Transportation: This provides trips to medical appointments and social activities.

Telephone reassurance: A simple service that calls seniors to check and see that they are well, and to reassure them that someone is watching out for them.

Financial services: We offer short-term solutions to those facing emergency needs.

Options counseling: This is available to help those in making long-term support service choices in the context of their preferences, strengths, needs, values, and circumstances.

Ombdudsman: If the time comes for you to move to a long-term care facility, our ombudsman will be there with you to guarantee your basic human right of dignity is provided to you.

Each of these programs is about helping people age their way.

Ageism refers to how we think, how we feel, and how we act towards others or oneself based on age.

We must be prepared to advocate for the importance of aging your way, whether that’s with gray hair or pink hair; lounging through retirement or continuing to work; or living in a community of your choice.

We must change the language of aging from anti-aging to healthy aging. Keep the face creams you’ve been using, but add exercise to your daily routine, have a nutritious meal with friends, keep your mind strong with puzzles and activities, or maybe learn a new skill. It’s never too late to learn to play the guitar. May may be Older American’s Month, but we can continue to Age Our Way every day of the year.

Over the years, Healthy Generations has served hundreds of thousands of local aging Americans and their families with services and information. We are ready to continue responding to the many people who count on us each day, and look forward to the future and truly making a difference as we age.

Patricia Holland is the executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, Inc.