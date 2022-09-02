Commentary: Loan forgiveness is more complex than it appears

PRESIDENT Joe Biden lost some votes—even from members of his own party—when he announced that the government will be forgiving as much as $20,000 in federal student loan debt.

Many people in this country still believe that if you borrow money, you are obligated to pay it back. That’s been the financial rule since the first cavemen traded saber-tooth tiger skins.

Biden’s action implies that maybe we shouldn’t be held responsible for our debts, that sometimes we should just wipe the slate clean and leave the lender holding the bag.

In this case, the lenders are you and me, the American taxpayers. Since only federal loans will qualify, the burden will fall solely on our shoulders. Those who borrowed from banks won’t get a break. Those former students must repay the full amount of their loan.

Nor do parents who saved for years or mortgaged their homes to send their children through college see any benefit from the recent student loan forgiveness program. They are out of luck.

Biden’s loan forgiveness program is the latest example of a troubling trend in this country, where people run up large amounts of debt and then don’t want to pay it off.

Television ads tell Americans that they can have most of their credit card wiped out with just a single telephone call. In other words, just because you bought the 96-inch TV to watch the Super Bowl, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay for it.

Other ads promise to work with the Internal Revenue Service on your behalf and wipe out a large portion of those taxes you haven’t paid. Some people just don’t want to pay their bills.

In fairness, however, it should be noted that many students are coerced into taking out huge loans to go to college.

As I said in a recent column, teachers, guidance counselors, and parents often warn kids that they will be “losers” if they don’t get a college degree. Many, from low-and-middle income families, have no alternative but to borrow money to get through school. Then they graduate and find that they can’t make the big salaries that their teachers, guidance counselors, and parents had promised.

At that point, they become disillusioned and wonder why they spent all that money for a useless degree. Suddenly, while scrambling to make a living, they don’t feel obligated to make student loan payments.

My thoughts have always been that colleges should be responsible for placing graduates in positions that require their major. In other words, a degree should come with a job guarantee in your chosen field.

But that’s not the case. Colleges just take the money and, in many cases, turn out graduates with useless degrees who are working jobs that people with an eighth-grade education could do. So, the American taxpayer winds up footing part of the student loan bill.

We must also remember that $10,000 or even $20,000 is but a small portion of the $150,000 or $200,000 loans that some graduates carry. So, it is not as if Biden is wiping the slate clean.

There are those on social media who criticize Biden’s program because they believe it only benefits students from traditional colleges and leaves out those who attend trade schools.

This is not true. I have a friend who operates a cosmetology school with an $18,000 tuition (for the entire program). Most of her students get Pell grants, so more than half of their tuition will be forgiven under Biden’s program. These students are adults who graduated from high school with no job skills.

My friend estimates that about 95 percent of her students will benefit from the program, but since June 30 is the cutoff date and kids rotate in and out of her school all year, some won’t get a penny repaid.

This student loan forgiveness program is not as cut and dried as it might first appear. Yes, you should be held responsible for your debts, but when you’re 17 or 18 years old and your parents and teachers tell you that you will be a loser if you don’t borrow $150,000 to go to college, well, you often believe them.

And, compared to the billions the government wastes on other useless projects, $10,000 (not many students will qualify for the $20,000 forgiveness) is not that big a deal. Most former students will still have plenty of payments left.

But with educational discrimination rampant in this country and colleges offering meaningless degrees, kids will continue to be pushed into debt that they will be decades paying off.

And there may be more forgiveness programs down the road.