Commentary: Local waste issues shine light on anti-trust laws

For many years, I had a routine. On Sunday night, I would gather my trash together from the week and put it out for County Waste to collect on Monday morning before I woke up. Like clockwork, about 5:00 a.m., the garbage truck would rumble down my street in southern Stafford and pick up my weekly trash. They were never late. That’s why it surprised me when our new garbage company, GFL Environmental, did not pick up our trash until Wednesday morning. And it appears that I am not alone.

Recently, at a Board of Supervisors meeting, Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke noted during her monthly report that she was aware of numerous customer complaints about GFL Environmental’s performance and that the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (or “R-Board”) was working with GFL Environmental to address those concerns. The R-Board also posted about the matter on its Facebook page, letting the public know that it was on the case. The comments, mostly from frustrated customers, are concerning.

Customers describe trash pickups delayed by days and, sometimes, even longer. They claim that GFL Environmental is impossible to contact and, when they do reach the company, that customer service is incredibly poor. Unfortunately, there’s not much that Stafford County residents can do. GFL Environmental bought up both County Waste and its competitor, Shifflett’s, in a move that attracted little regulatory scrutiny. In fact, the federal government waived the waiting period for large mergers and acquisitions allowing the deal to go through.

The ordeal highlights the need for more state funding to protect and preserve competition in the marketplace. Federal law prohibits mergers and acquisitions if “the effect of such acquisition may be to substantially lessen competition, or to tend to create a monopoly.” Although the federal government is typically responsible for enforcing these laws, state Attorneys General may step in to challenge anticompetitive mergers on behalf of the residents of their state. And, many states, including Virginia, have their own laws banning anticompetitive practices.

Arguably, GFL Environmental’s acquisition of both County Waste and Shifflett’s fits the description of a deal that substantially lessens competition. County Waste and Shifflett’s were fierce competitors. I recall getting a letter once from one of the companies faulting the other for asking its customers to sign written contracts. GFL Environmental, on the other hand, is the “fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America” and it has been on a spree lately buying up local trash companies to expand its market share in the United States.

Regrettably, antitrust cases are incredibly resource intensive. It is extremely complex litigation that involves competing experts testifying about market share, geographic distribution, and consumer choice. As a practical reality, state Attorneys General generally only have the time and money to tackle big antitrust lawsuits against giant companies like Facebook and Google, leaving most other cases in the hands of private plaintiffs provided those plaintiffs are willing to go through the time and expense of bringing a lawsuit they are uncertain to win.

That is part of the reason why former Attorney General Mark Herring, along with a bipartisan coalition of 44 other state Attorneys General went hat-in-hand to Congress last year to ask for more funding for state antitrust enforcement efforts. However, given the growing dysfunction in Washington and the huge donations that big tech companies Facebook and Google have given to antitrust skeptics, particularly several prominent California Democrats, getting federal aid to boost state antitrust enforcement efforts in the near future seems like a longshot.

If we want to protect and preserve robust competition in the Commonwealth, which is the hallmark of the free-market system of capitalism, we need to ask the General Assembly to fund more state antitrust enforcement. Without the Attorney General on the case, there is little to stop a monopoly, once it has taken hold, from fattening corporate profits at the expense of the consumer as those of us in Stafford have seen recently. Rather than paying more for the same trash service, we’re getting less for the same price. It’s just a rate hike by a different means.

Benjamin M. Litchfield is former chair of the Stafford County Democratic Committee and plans to be a candidate for the Virginia Senate in 2023.