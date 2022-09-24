COMMENTARY: Look to ancient cities for lessons in balancing preservation, progress

At the heart of the debate over historic preservation in Fredericksburg is a timeless struggle. How does one maintain a city’s charm and character while growing and changing with the generations?

There are no clear answers here, but having some perspective on the problem helps.

My time in Cordoba, Spain, has given me a fresh take on the issue, as both places struggle with how to remember and preserve the past. Only the scale is different.

Fredericksburg, with less than 30,000 residents, was founded about 300 years ago. It was home at various times to such American greats as James Monroe, Mary Ball Washington, and John Paul Jones.

Cordoba, with more than 300,000 residents, is some 2,200 years old and has at different times been controlled by the Romans, Muslims, and Christians. It is home to truly monumental architecture, such as the first-century Roman bridge across the Guadalquivir River, and the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba whose earliest component, a still-standing minaret, was started in the eighth century. It’s also the birthplace of Moses Ben Maimonides and was for a time home to Christopher Columbus.

Walking from the train station alongside center city, Cordoba’s past isn’t immediately apparent. Like Madrid, the city is dominated by modern architecture. With wide boulevards, abundant public green spaces, and roads designed to favor people on mopeds and pedestrians, a first-time visitor might think the city no more than 60 or 70 years old.

Stroll south across the Ave. de Americá, however, and one steps into a stunning European medieval city. Narrow streets with patio homes whose doors come right to sidewalk’s edge open into a series of plazas where diners eat and drink wine late into the evening.

Preserving the medieval city is key to Cordoba’s society, as tourism drives much of its economy. Efforts to preserve the old, however, quickly led to common modern issues, namely, depopulation. Residents of these historic patio homes began leaving as gentrification forced them to less-crowded quarters in Cordoba’s more wide-open, modern sections.

Worried that this depopulation was hurting the historic area’s character, the city partnered with PAX (patiosaxerquia.org). It found a way to combine preserving the patio homes with bringing younger, less well-to-do individuals to the medieval center.

PAX designed a strategy that turns patio home ownership over to cooperatives, each of which creates its own rules for residents’ living and leaving. With support from the city, buildings are being restored and maintained. They’re attractive and affordable, and the influx of people has led to a thriving economy. Today, the medieval center is again a place of human activity, just as it was 1,000 years ago. The area feels alive and honors the past, without making it feel like an open-air museum.

Not all Cordoban preservation, however, was planned. Oftentimes, the city has had to innovate.

Along trendy Victoria Street, a gelato shop and local shopping area sit adjacent to a well-planned city green space. Between them stands a 2,000 year old Roman mausoleum discovered in 1993.

The structure, along with a piece of the Roman road that once connected Cordoba to Seville, is appropriately cordoned off by a wall that permits visitors to admire it without causing damage while appreciating its historic importance.

That’s a success story. Not all are.

“Both Madrid and Cordoba have abundant modern buildings constructed over older buildings that were torn down to make way for them,” says Irene Hernandez Velasco of Madrid, who was in town for the conference I was attending.

“Many Spaniards now regret these decisions,” she continued, “but there’s also a great amount of pride in the beauty of these cities.”

It’s invariably true that not everything can be preserved. Velasco notes that Madrid built some towering office buildings on top of older sites, a decision born of economic necessity.

What drives both planned preservation and preservation on-the-fly, however, is the same question. What’s worth saving?

That’s Fredericksburg’s challenge today. Some want to save everything, but one can’t sink a city in formaldehyde. Others are quicker to demolish, but it’s dangerous to let development run amok.

Too much preservation, and a city dies. Too little, and Fredericksburg loses its charm.

Cordoba’s handling of its patio homes offers a way forward.

Any city officials who want to observe this change for themselves, let me know. I’m ready to return to Cordoba and help launch that discussion.

Martin Davis is opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.