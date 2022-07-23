Commentary: Lower-Income Students Deserve an Honest Chance at a College Education

The Free Lance–Star recently published an editorial titled “Virginia’s Colleges Have Become Antiegalitarian,” arguing that our public universities should do more to serve lower-income Virginia families. I wholeheartedly agree.

However, making college more affordable, though an important first step, is not enough to ensure that lower-income students have an honest chance at a college education if they want one.

We like to tell ourselves that anyone with a good head on their shoulders and a solid work ethic can achieve anything. It inspires hope that, with nothing but some smarts and hard work, they can succeed in a society that increasingly appears to offer them fewer opportunities for economic mobility.

The truth is, however, that even the brightest, most hardworking lower-income students face significant barriers that prevent them from getting accepted to college.

Lower-income students start off with fewer resources than their wealthy peers. They often lack access to computers and high-speed internet. Their parents work longer hours or multiple jobs, meaning that they are not available for help with homework. Further, these families cannot afford the expensive test preparation courses that wealthy students often use to earn higher scores on standardized tests.

Lower-income students are also more likely to work a job after school or drop out completely to work to help put food on the table.

In college admissions, applicants are judged using a rubric that favors their wealthy peers, who have access to more advanced placement classes, more extracurricular activities, better resources including test preparation programs, and stronger letters of recommendation.

Extracurricular activities, especially with leadership opportunities, are an important factor in college admissions and many lower-income students cannot afford or simply do not have the time after work to get involved in clubs at school.

For those who are accepted to college, additional social and financial barriers make it difficult to remain enrolled there. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, an estimated 64 percent of all students who enter a four-year college or university graduate within six years. Many of those who don’t stay leave college for financial reasons. In fact, the U.S. Department of Education has found that exceptionally smart, lower-income students are no more likely to attain a bachelor’s degree than their academically middling, wealthy peers.

Unlike their wealthy peers, lower-income students struggle with food insecurity. A Temple University study conducted in 2019 found that 39 percent of the 167,000 students surveyed nationwide reported experiencing food insecurity in the last 30 days. Student hunger results in lower grades and, if it continues, can cause students to withdraw before completing their degree.

Before the pandemic, college students were often not eligible for federal food assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known more generally as food stamps. They also struggle with the rising cost of off-campus housing.

Moreover, certain practical disadvantages create real barriers to academic success. In his recent book, “Privileged Poor,” Harvard professor Anthony Abraham Jack talks about how lower-income students feel less comfortable interacting with faculty, and it is those interactions with faculty through office hours that regularly lead to important career opportunities such as research fellowships and internships.

Lower-income students, according to Jack, are often “very meritocratic” and reject the idea that one should get ahead simply by being more social or, more colloquially, “brown nosing.”

None of this is theoretical for me. I lived it. In high school, I spent part of my junior year homeless and worked close to a full-time job to support myself as soon as I was able to work.

I experienced food insecurity in college; I had to finish my degree at home because I could not afford to feed myself. Those struggles helped build the character that has made me so successful. But it was a lot harder than it needed to be for me, and for too many, it proves too much.

As The Free Lance–Star rightly points out, we need to do more to make sure that lower-income families have an honest chance to obtain a college education if they want one.

But that involves more than making college affordable. Giving lower-income families a fighting chance to obtain a college education means strengthening our social safety net to mitigate the harmful effects that poverty has on child development by providing universal preschool, increased funding for our public schools so that anyone regardless of ZIP code has the resources to prepare for the rigors of college, and food and housing programs so that, once they have matriculated, they remain fed and housed.

Benjamin M. Litchfield is former chair of the Stafford County Democratic Committee and plans to be a candidate for the Virginia Senate in 2023.