Commentary: Mental maps both guide us, and limit our ability to change

FOR EACH of us, our orientation depends on mental maps of not just our immediate surroundings, but the world. When I recently read Estonia described as “a small Baltic country,” I checked: Estonia is actually larger than either Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, or Switzerland.

My world map had reflected my sense of Estonia’s history and importance, abstractions unless it’s our own country we’re thinking about.

Our sense of who we are, our community and nation are basic elements of our world view and carry deep emotional attachments. They provide a sense of meaning and purpose that helps us navigate sometimes chaotic reality.

This may be a fundamental reason why people who see themselves as liberal or conservative, religious or secular, believers in vaccine science or doubters, are not readily persuaded by argument. It could undercut the narrative that helps us make sense of our lives.

Basic change is seldom a rational process. Some triggering event with profound emotional force has to dramatically alter the narrative that has shaped our lives.

Surviving a violent storm at sea with, he believed, God’s help, persuaded John Newton, an 18th-century slave ship captain, to transform himself into an Anglican priest and ardent abolitionist. He saw his efforts succeed in 1807 when the slave trade was abolished in the British Empire. Newton is most remembered not as an abolitionist, but for composing the hymn “Amazing Grace” that tells of his redemption.

In our time, The New Yorker published in 2013 a profile of Csanad Szegedi, a virulently anti-Semitic Hungarian politician so shocked to discover he was actually of Jewish descent that he became an Orthodox Jew.

Absent such emotional catharses, however, we shouldn’t expect comparable dramatic change: a Trump supporter becoming a liberal Democrat, or vice versa.

But time can work profound alterations, even in nations’ narratives: formerly Nazi Germany is now allied with Israel; and rigidly Catholic France that slaughtered Huguenot Protestants is adamantly secular.

Our personal belief map that helps define us becomes more sharply etched as we age. But a bloody confrontation on a bridge in Selma, or a brutal police murder in Minneapolis, can radically change entrenched views.

For too many, the mob attack on our Capitol wasn’t such a transformative event. We’ve become inured to what would previously have been unthinkable, just as we’ve grown accustomed to coarsened public discourse and blatant lies from public figures.

Conflicting narratives increasingly roil our nation: on one side are those who denounce critical race theory, and on the other, those who argue that we must confront our nation’s centuries of systemic racism. Whether we are blindly destroying our proud national narrative, the historic conceptual map of the United States, or are in the throes of redrawing it to depict a more just America is one of the great debates of our time.

As our country’s population irreversibly changes over the next few decades from a white majority to a diverse racial one, similar conflicts over the national narrative promise to grow increasingly heated. This process may transform citizens’ mental map of the nation and what it means to be an American.

Paul Metzger is an attorney, Spotsylvania resident and retired clerk of the Spotsylvania Circuit Court.