Commentary: Migration issues could become a problem for Youngkin

MIGRATION should remain a concern for Gov. Glenn Youngkin as Virginia’s gas prices exceed $5 a gallon and outrageous fees are approved.

Numbers recently released by the Virginia Public Access Project on state-to-state migration show more Virginia residents left the commonwealth than settling here between 2015 and 2020. Virginia’s net population loss was 62,000 people.

Dr. Jack Albertine, a longtime Fredericksburg businessman and economist who taught at the University of Mary Washington, attributes part of the migration to Virginia’s high cost of living, as well as our changing climate.

Economic victories for Youngkin like Raytheon Technologies establishing its global headquarters in Arlington may help offset population flight, but any actual personnel increases from this announcement remain futuristic.

Albertine suggested higher-paying jobs, especially in Northern Virginia counties, make it difficult for blue collar folks to pay exorbitant costs for homes. The announcement of LEGO bringing 2,000 jobs to Virginia could help counter that.

Regarding increased fees, examine the recent action by Stafford’s Republican-led Board of Supervisors. Despite strenuous opposition from George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen and Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen, a $25 parking fee for nonresident parking on River Road and nearby river access points by the Historic Port of Falmouth begins as a pilot program next month.

Officials indicated the action was intended to address maintenance incurred by communities and visiting tourists leaving considerable trash behind.

It’s not uncommon to see large numbers of Hispanic and Black families frequent the river region. Will a $25 parking fee be seen as excessive, or as a deterrent to communities with respect to tourism?

Unfortunately, it reminds me of the Texas poll tax of my youth, which was designed to prevent Hispanic and Black citizens from gathering to vote. Hopefully, increased fees are not sending the wrong outreach message.

Albertine stated Stafford should deal responsibly with the trash problem by the river, but that he was “philosophically against increased taxes or fees adversely affecting a specific community by race, ethnicity, or gender.”

Other factors affecting migration are law enforcement issues. According to the crime report from 2020 by the Virginia State Police, violent crime dropped by 1.9%, but homicides increased by 23.4%.

After the 2018 Parkland shooting, Stafford Sheriff David Decatur developed a school safety task force to improve school security. It continues as Decatur has met with everyone from Attorney General Jason Miyares to Congresswoman Abigal Spanberger to discuss common-sense enforcement issues.

An FBI expert is scheduled for August training promoting active shooter countermeasures, while Decatur continues to partner with Micah Ministries.

Getting a handle on crime is critical. It just takes one unfortunate incident involving law enforcement and a member of a minority community to stigmatize Stafford forever.

Albertine and Decatur also agree on the need for more mental health practitioners. At times, local law enforcement spends days in an emergency room dealing with mental health issues.

And yes, the Uvalde tragedy again puts gun safety in focus, which should be a key election issue this November, also affecting migration.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for the 7th District Race, has supported the need for responsible gun reforms regarding magazine capacity, mental health, and increased background checks.

Conservative candidates would be wise to not wait, but join Spanberger to pass common-sense gun safety issues and not bow to uncompromising gun lobbyists regardless who wins in November.

Here’s an out-of-the-box idea for Youngkin. Consider forming a state civility commission with experts like Albertine. This could go a long way toward coping with vitriol over legislation, law enforcement concerns, and outrageous parking fees by Stafford that affect our migrant community.

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer, and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.