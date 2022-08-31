Commentary: Moving forward on affordable housing

I attended a new home dedication ceremony in Ferry Farm sponsored by the Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity. I had toured the home while it was still under construction and was excited to see all the work that construction program manager Emily Berg had put into the home since I had been there. I was also eager to meet the new homeowner, a paraprofessional working in Stafford County Public Schools. Watching her cut the ribbon and her children run in and out of their new bedrooms were truly heartwarming moments.

Homeownership is a vital foundation for helping working families find a path toward economic and personal stability. Moving into affordable homes improves health, educational attainment, safety, and personal wealth for many families. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “homeowners accumulate wealth as the investment in their homes grows, enjoy better living conditions, are often more involved in their communities, and have children who tend on average to do better in school and are less likely to be involved in crime.”

However, homeownership is now a distant dream for many as housing prices across the country surge and a housing supply shortage has resulted in intense competition for housing throughout the country. Moreover, private equity firms have stepped in to begin purchasing affordable single-family houses in growing metro areas and renting them at a significant profit, depleting the housing stock of the very houses that might otherwise be purchased by younger, working, and middle-class households in areas where they can find good-paying jobs.

That is why the work of organizations like Habitat for Humanity, which works primarily with folks who are being squeezed out of the housing market by high prices, low supply, and competition with private equity firms, is so critical. These organizations have become, for many working families, including teachers, first responders, and veterans, the only source of affordable housing in markets across the United States, including right here in our region.

Yet, for too many years, our commonwealth’s housing policy has not reflected the essential work these organizations do to stabilize our communities and provide pathways for working families to build wealth. Between fiscal years 2014 and 2020, the General Assembly allocated about $9 million per year to the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding for affordable housing programs operated by organizations like Habitat for Humanity—an amount barely enough to address the affordable housing challenges in a single metropolitan area.

In 2020 and 2021, we made great strides toward addressing the significant need for additional funding to support affordable housing. The General Assembly invested $70.7 million in affordable housing initiatives for fiscal year 2021 and $55 million for fiscal year 2022. But even that amount, which is a significant improvement over previous funding levels, is not enough to meet the growing need in our community.

To put it into perspective, $55 million equates to only several hundred houses across the entire commonwealth, which has a total of 326,680 households living in poverty and an additional 934,929 who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (or “ALICE”), a metric used to measure the number of households that make less than it costs to live here in the commonwealth but who are above the federal poverty limit. These individuals often make “too much” to qualify for anti-poverty programs but too little to afford household expenses like child care.

Here in the Fredericksburg area, that means that only a handful of Habitat houses are available per year. Meanwhile, our housing prices keep rising and our housing stock remains significantly constrained. According to the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors July 2022 Housing Report, the median home price in our area is $438,200 and we have only 1.44 months of inventory—a “healthy” level of inventory is five to six months. Houses are also only on the market for an average of 18 days, which is another indicator of significant demand.

To be clear, further funding for the VHFT is an important first step, but affordable housing policy must also address the root cause of the problem, which is the shortage of affordable housing supply. That means we need to build more affordable houses. A more comprehensive approach also contemplates looking at land use reform, greater use of land banks and community trusts, and, importantly, addressing rural housing and the needs of seniors as well.

The bottom line? There’s much work to be done on affordable housing, so let’s put our hardhats on and get to it.

Benjamin M. Litchfield is former chair of the Stafford County Democratic Committee and plans to be a candidate for the Virginia Senate in 2023.