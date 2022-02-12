Commentary: Naming, understanding Montpelier's 300 hidden souls

This is the first in an occasional series, Hidden in Plain Sight, about the region’s Black history.

In January 1787, James Madison had some harsh words for his enslaved valet John after the two men spent the night in Fredericksburg.

Madison later wrote to his father that John’s “misbehaviour in Fredericksbg. was followed by some serious reprehensions, & threats from me, which have never lost their effect.” Madison did not explain just what kind of “misbehaviour” John had allegedly engaged in.

This letter is the first link in a chain of evidence showing how John traveled as Madison’s valet during two pivotal chapters in Madison’s political career: the Constitutional Convention and the Virginia Ratifying Convention. Madison’s role in those events is well documented.

John’s story is almost completely hidden, except for what can be teased out of Madison’s letters. Teasing out bits of evidence is what Montpelier’s Naming Project is all about.

To put the project in context, approximately 300 people were enslaved by the Madison family at Montpelier between 1723, when Madison’s grandfather acquired the land, and 1844, when Dolley Madison sold it. Their forced labor was the foundation of the Madisons’ wealth.

The plantation’s story can only be fully told, however, if it includes the stories of those 300 men, women, and children. That’s “whole-truth history.”

For decades, Montpelier researchers have pored over letters, tax records, newspaper notices and court documents, looking for mentions of enslaved people by name and building up a body of information. Even random documents such as a shoe size list—written when Madison’s father distributed shoes to 50 enslaved workers on November 2, 1787—can provide clues to a person’s life story.

Some names, like Abby’s, appear in only one or two documents. She is listed in the shoe list—leaving us to wonder what happened to her, after she put on her size-five shoes that chilly November day.

Other names appear in multiple documents. People who lived past 1865, like Benjamin McDaniel or George Gilmore, become easier to trace, thanks to the federal census and the papers of the Freedmen’s Bureau. Descendants of certain members of the enslaved community have shared the oral history passed down in their families, filling gaps in the documentary record. By pulling together all the sources in which an enslaved person’s name appears, we can see that person’s life story emerge.

Since August 2020, the Naming Project has provided an online home for these stories. There we list and honor all 300 people known to have been enslaved at Montpelier. We are in the process of writing a biography for each person, based on the collected historical documents. Currently, there are nearly 50 biographies completed and linked to the Naming Project page. Eventually all 300 people will have their own biographies.

The biographies reflect a full range of life experiences.

Eliza and her children left Montpelier for Belle Grove in the Shenandoah Valley, when Madison’s father gave them to his newly-married daughter Nelly Hite. Years later, Eliza saw her daughter and grandchildren given as wedding gifts to Nelly’s son, showing how weddings that united the extended Madison family also led to the tragic separation of enslaved families.

Other stories, by contrast, show the various paths that enslaved people forged to freedom. Billy Gardner gained freedom in Philadelphia after Madison sold him into short-term servitude. Benjamin McDaniel purchased his freedom in the 1850s. Solomon Taliaferro was freed by Madison’s nephew. Catharine and Ralph Taylor successfully sued for their freedom in Washington D.C., after the deaths of Dolley Madison and her son John Payne Todd.

Ellen Stewart White, the daughter of Dolley’s maid Sukey, was purchased and freed by an abolitionist. Ellen appeared in the 1860 census living in Washington with Catharine and Ralph Taylor. This suggested that people formerly enslaved by the Madisons reached out to each other after their enslavement, renewing the community ties that had sustained them during slavery.

The recent discovery of Sukey’s will gave a new dimension to this understanding. Sukey, who was a free woman by the time she died in 1865, left property to her four surviving children.

They included not only her daughter Ellen White, but another woman we hadn’t known was Sukey’s daughter: Catharine Taylor! Knowing that Catharine and Ellen were sisters, we can see their 1860 household in a new light. Catharine and Ellen were not only reconstituting their former community once freed, but reuniting their family as well.

John, Abby, Eliza, Billy Gardner, Benjamin McDaniel, Catharine Taylor. We say their names and we tell their once-hidden stories. We contemplate the humanity of each individual life, one biography at a time.

Hilarie M. Hicks is senior research historian at Madison’s Montpelier. The Naming Project can be found on Montpelier’s Digital Doorway. digitaldoorway.montpelier.org/project/say-their-names/