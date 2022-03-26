Commentary: On National Vietnam Veterans Day, we struggle and remember

March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day. For most Nam vets, it’s not a day of celebration, but rather a day of humble reflection trying to forget the unforgettable.

It’s most painful for the gold star families of 58,220 heroes who lost their lives during an incredibly unpopular and controversial conflict that escalated as the result of a claimed second attack by North Vietnamese forces on an American ship during the Gulf of Token incident in 1964.

This report was later proven false, but it spurred America’s involvement leading to approximately 3 million military and civilian personnel serving in Vietnam from 1964–75. Over 150,000 servicemen and women were wounded.

The Gulf of Token incident was but one of the controversial events of the times.

Utilizing Proclamation 4483, President Jimmy Carter in 1977 pardoned approximately 100,000 Americans who fled to Canada evading the draft and violated the Military Selective Service Act. For many struggling Vietnam veterans, Carter’s action is still difficult to accept.

The stigma of being a draft-dodger has always bothered many Vietnam veterans. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were both accused of being draft dodgers. President Donald Trump received five draft deferments, as did a number of other political officials in their youth, thus escaping service in Vietnam.

And the mendacious statements from Presidents Johnson and Nixon about Vietnam demonstrated blatant arrogance by both Democrats and Republicans as Americans died in battle.

Senior military leaders lacking the moral courage to out the political and tactical misrepresentations that took parents away from children and led to their sons and daughters having their names permanently etched on the black marble structure that is the Vietnam Memorial in Washington remain most culpable to this Nam vet.

Heroes like Corky Ram, a Marine and one of our executive officers with 2n Bn, 5th Marines tripped a booby trap Jan. 10, 1971, and was killed, leaving a wife and six children.

It probably should have been me walking point with Ram then, and I may have been the one who died on that mountaintop, but he waved me off the mission at the last moment. It haunts me to this day.

A few years ago, I finally found the courage to visit some of his children and share with them their father’s extraordinary service and my involvement with him.

It was a painful experience that helped quell feelings of survivor guilt as daughter Linda and I embraced in tears and keeled in prayer by Ram’s graveside in Toms River, Ocean County, N.J. She was a teenager when Ram left for Vietnam in 1970, with the burning love for the father she once knew.

With son Michael, who I visited the next day, I shared all I could about his father. I related Ram’s dry sense of humor that brought us all smiles during heated combat engagements. The look in his eye holding onto every word as I spoke about the lessons his father had taught me about being a man was intense, and I was sure he would of wanted the father he never knew to share his values. He gave me a tearful big hug upon leaving that I shall never forget and helped me more than I hope I helped him.

National Vietnam Veterans Day, with Putin’s actions in the Ukraine, no doubt brings back memories combatants would prefer to forget.

Vietnam veterans must force ourselves to remember in spite of great pain. We have an obligation to truly heal and aid younger veterans who suffer from their Middle Eastern involvements and those in the future.

We must continue to learn a hard lesson and involve ourselves politically with officials who ultimately decide when we send troops to battle. We should support veteran candidates and those who truly understand the fog of war and the tragedies that can follow with misleading information for political gain.

We must focus on peace through strength, education and compassion. Above all, we must never Vietnam again.

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.