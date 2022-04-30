Commentary: Outreach issues call for Democrat and Republican change

“Patience is power. Patience is not an absence of action; rather it is ‘timing’ it waits for the right time to act, for the right principles and in the right way.”

The venerable Bishop Fulton Sheen, once one of the nation’s most noted religious and civic proselytizers of my youth, said this. As one of the nation’s first televangelists, he practiced outreach and sought to find civility.

Now, just over 100 days into Virginia’s new administration, recent displays of impatience by various Virginia officials call into focus Sheen’s statement.

Calling “critical race theory” a key election issue, now Gov. Glenn Youngkin used it to galvanize 28 percent of independent voters, other disgruntled establishment conservatives, and enough liberals to give conservatives a sweep of all three statewide offices in November.

Portsmouth Del. Don Scott used Youngkin’s election as the catalyst to unseat House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D–Fairfax. He had sent letters to Democratic Party leadership calling for change in a secret ballot.

Scott’s actions, perhaps, were expected from a party seeking to reengage the badly needed minority vote. They can, however, with loyal partisans seeking genuine outreach through education and opportunity.

Contrast this with the optics of the Republican Party of Virginia, where their majority of devotees are white males who need more diverse youthful faces in their quest to hold on to gains made in Hispanic, Black, Asian and Middle Eastern communities.

JFK’s quote, “Victory has a thousand fathers but defeat is an orphan,” held true for RPV leadership having difficulty keeping conservative wings flapping in the same direction. Had it not been for Youngkin’s victory, party insiders suggested calls for new Republican leadership would have become deafening, with Tea Party zealots and extremists pushing Virginia conservative platforms that more-independent leaders find unpalatable.

But how do both sides of the aisle retain, regain, or contain new voters and their needed base?

Media talking heads already mentioning Youngkin for future presidential considerations are suggesting his campaign outreach strategy to independent voters is the future for conservatism.

What’s difficult for Republicans and Democrats attempting to emulate Youngkin’s success, however, are party leaders aligning with candidates displaying questionable ethical actions.

Actions as chronicled by The Free Lance–Star’s editorial staff about Stafford’s board chair Crystal Vanuch’s speech at a recent supervisors’ meeting.

Other considerations for conservatives should include retention of grass roots leaders such as Carmen Beverly Alva Williams in central Virginia and well-known northern Virginia independent businessman Carlos Castro. Both did more to generate Latino outreach than any elected establishment official.

Coupled with the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Virginia led by Jo Ann Figueroa Chase, a presidential appointee who served on the Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity, such key outreach leaders need to remain engaged with the RPV regardless.

Perhaps it’s indeed time for some out-of-the-box thinking that promotes the patience, and timing, done in the right way as suggested by Bishop Sheen.

Including individuals like Scott or former Stafford Democratic Chair Ben Litchfield as the needed face of change locally for Democrats may be prudent. And at the same time, changing the complexion at the RPV to bring more independents to the table as Youngkin did.

Here’s another consideration. Think how the conservative rank and file could grow if Virginia’s history-making Black Lt. Gov. and Marine veteran Winsome Sears became the new head of the RPV.

More food for thought for “a new Virginia way.”

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.