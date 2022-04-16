Commentary: Peace, Salam, Shalom—An harmonic convergence of faiths

Seeking relief from the rising morning temperatures in Ghana, which sits just 5 degrees north of the equator, in July 2018, I bounced into a conference room at the Institute of African Studies on the University of Accra’s sprawling campus.

Seated in one of the chairs also escaping the heat was another conference participant, a journalist from Algeria I had connected with many times via email as fellow members of the International Association of Religion Journalists.

Unencumbered, at last, by time zones, and free from the watchful eye of Algerian police, he and I were able to discuss at length many topics, but most especially his life as a Muslim and how his faith sustains him in a brutally repressive government.

We were bonded then, and are now, by what William James called in “The Varieties of Religious Experience,” the religion of health-mindedness.

“Health-mindedness,” James wrote, is a “temperament which has a constitutional incapacity for prolonged suffering, and in which the tendency to see things optimistically is like a water of crystallization in which the individual’s character is set.”

This health-mindedness is the antithesis of the “sick soul,” which James understood as religion grounded in fear and division. So long as the “sick soul guards the door,” he wrote, “the expansive confidence of the soul of faith gains no presence.”

The expansive confidence of the soul is visible in many small ways every day. Today, it sits center stage. For this April 17 marks a harmonic convergence that occurs just once every 30 years or so, when the Christian Easter observance, the Jewish Passover commemoration, and the Muslim Ramadan celebration share a common date. (This anomaly will also occur next year, then not until 2050.)

In conversations with local faith leaders this week, I learned how much this day means.

“The Quran,” says Samer Shalaby, a member of the board of the Fredericksburg Islamic Center, “has a special name for members of the Abrahamic faiths: ‘People of the Book.’” The sacred scripture, he continues, commands us “to study and to learn about the world” of fellow Christians and Jews.

That openness to, and respect for, the faith traditions of Christians and Jews has been key to creating a healthy, multifaith environment here in the Fredericksburg region.

Rob Jobrack, past president of Beth Sholom Temple, emphasized that health. “In Fredericksburg, the relationships [between the three major religious traditions] are excellent. We coordinate and collaborate on food, refugees, providing warm clothes,” and many other things, he says.

That relationship is so strong, according to Jobrack, because all three traditions “require introspection” during this time.

“This convergence this year is healthy,” he says, because society is divided. If we look inward and think what this life is about,” he continues, we give ourselves a “simultaneous pause that is healthy.”

Shalaby echoes that sentiment. “The confluence of our great holidays this year is a reminder that all of humanity would benefit if we each followed our faith more closely, for each mandates respect for humankind” and “each implores that we treat one another with dignity and justice.”

It’s a simple lesson, Shalaby continues, “yet we all still need to take it to heart many centuries after the life of Prophet Abraham.”

The Rev. Joe Hensley of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg says that what makes this convergence of holy holidays so powerful is that we are reminded that what “unites us is the fact that we’re all looking at what God can do.” “And,” he continues, “if we can be united in looking at God, maybe we can look at one another with compassion as God’s children.”

For Hensley, worshipping together is certainly a part of this, but it goes beyond sacred spaces of worship to the kitchen table. Each of the faith traditions this time of year, he notes, “are gathered around our sacred tables and our home tables. Because we have that in common,” he says: “Maybe we can invite one another to each others’ tables.”

This high day of convergence is a moment to embrace “the expansive confidence of the soul of faith,” and leave behind whatever sickens our souls, be it theology, politics, or mistrust.

“This year there’s a convergence of our holy days,” says Hensley, “and that should inspire us to converge to work for peace, Salaam, Shalom.”

What sickens us is ever-present—it now keeps me and my Algerian friend physically apart. but the healthy-mindfulness we share holds us together, until we can again come together, face-to-face, unbounded by what divides

Peace. Salaam. Shalom.