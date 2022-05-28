Commentary: 'Please, don't thank me. Today is about Bruce Dunham'

Jim Matthias is the seniors pastor at Grace Church in Fredericksburg. He is also a Vietnam veteran. Matthias spoke with The Free Lance–Star about his experience with war, the struggles he’s faced and the insights he’s achieved, and what Memorial Day is like for him.

You grew up in Northern Virginia and then drafted to serve in the United States Army. Tell us about your experience in Vietnam.

I was trained in the infantry and assigned to the 199th Light Infantry Brigade. Twelve hours before I was to go out on my first mission, however, they pulled me out and put me in as a field MP (Military Police).

My job was to guard prisoners, do operations with the infantry, escort convoys to firebases, and work with military intelligence.

We didn’t have the shiny helmets that some think of when they think of MPs. We had our M16s and our M 60 machine guns. Our base camp was in Long Binh, which is just northeast of what is today Ho Chi Minh City, but we weren’t often there. We were mostly in the field. I experienced a wide range of things.

As a guard, you spent a lot of time face-to-face with “the enemy.” What was that like, and how did it affect you?

Whenever a prisoner was in my custody, I made sure that he was safe.

Lots of times, when I was one-on-one with a prisoner, I would talk with him through a translator. I still have some of those notes. I realized we were just people.

I was young, and it was all very confusing to me. At the same time, I was a patriot, I was obeying my country, and I was a good soldier.

Sometimes, I would look at the bodies of the enemy and realize that that was somebody’s son.

I became aware that there was so much controversy over the Vietnam War. We knew there were people back home who disagreed with what we were doing. We didn’t really know why we were there.

What I did come to realize is that war really is hell, and I didn’t know what it was accomplishing.

You were in Vietnam from August 1968—October 1969. Memorial Day was formally established as a holiday in 1971. What are your memories of those first Memorial Days when you were home?

I have no memory at all of Memorial Day the first couple of years I was home, because I was just trying to be invisible. I was engaged to Debbie, my now wife of almost 51 years. The war was still going on, and I was still trying to process how to become normal again, and to find out who I was. So I really have no early memories of Memorial Day.

As I grew older, however, I did come to realize that the country didn’t appreciate what we had been through.

To me, Memorial Day was remembering the guys I knew who didn’t make it home. For everybody else, the day was about barbecuing and taking the day off. It didn’t really resonate with me.

And as time went on, people’s actions around Memorial Day became almost offensive to me. It was a holiday where everyone was playing.

Later in life, I came to appreciate that the general population can’t really emotionally identify with Memorial Day. What they feel, and what combat veterans and Gold Star families and their friends experience, is totally different.

For those who served, Memorial Day is about flashbacks, and honoring, and still grieving the people that didn’t make it back.

When people approach me on Memorial Day and say, “Thank you for your service,” I use to say, “No, no. It’s not about that. It’s not about me. It’s about those who didn’t make it back.”

Finally, I realized they couldn’t understand, so I’ve reached a place in my own life where I’m just grateful for what they are saying.

Obviously, the pain of your experience runs deep and can never be forgotten by you. How do you live with it?

When I got home, I arrived at Travis Air Force Base in California. They shipped me to Oakland International Airport. I was spat on, called all kinds of names. I was so disillusioned, because in my mind I could still hear the sounds of war. I was thinking, I am home free, but my own people are hating me.

It took a while, but I had to realize the country was in turmoil over the whole thing. I had to reach a place where I could forgive them.

And that’s why Memorial Day took a while for me to rationalize it in my own way. And also give people the liberty to see it the way that they see it. But that took a while.

Today is a very different reality for many vets. People are more likely to support, than look down on, those in the military. Do you think it helps vets that we are more appreciative of our service members?

Again, Memorial Day is not about thanking veterans for their service. It’s about remembering the people who died to give them the liberty to live the way they do.

Memorial Day, I want to tell people, is not about Jim Matthias, but about Bruce Dunham.

I was his squad leader in basic training. He never made it home.

I’ve watched people die, and all the while people were back home protesting the soldiers. And we were there out of obedience to a nation.

I think the experience might be different for World War II vets and vets of the Korean War. They had the high moral ground in their conflicts. Even Korean vets, who were forgotten, were there to finish cleaning up from WWII.

Vietnam vets were anathema to the country when we got home.

However, this did change. Vietnam vets would not allow Afghan vets and the Iraq vets to experience that. We were there to welcome them when they got off that plane.

How do Vietnam vets deal with the lack of public honoring that so many other soldiers receive when they come home from war?

If you ever go to a military cemetery, you will find coins on some of the grave markers. That’s how we honor our fallen.

If there’s a penny on the grave, that’s something anyone can do as a way to remember. A nickel on the grave is left by someone who went through basic with the deceased. If there’s a dime, the person leaving it actually served with the deceased. And if there’s a quarter on the grave, it’s from someone who was with that person when he died.

You’ll find this at any military cemetery.

A lot of us can’t talk about this stuff because it’s too deep and too emotional. But that’s one way we deal with it.

If there’s one thing you could say to everyone about Memorial Day, what would it be?

Remember that to many—soldiers, Gold Star families and the friends of those who died—every day is Memorial Day.