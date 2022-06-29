Commentary: Poll workers ensure our elections are safe and secure

It is very worrisome when Americans no longer trust our election process because some political candidates continue to support the big lie—i.e., Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

It is particularly disheartening because I know firsthand how careful our general registrars and election officials are to ensure our elections are safe and secure.

On June 21, I served as an officer of election for the Republican primary at one of the 27 polling locations in Stafford County.

This was the fourth time I have proudly done my part for our democracy—including during the 2020 presidential election.

We were at the precinct at 4:45 a.m., well before “dawn’s early light” to ready the polls for the first voters at 6 a.m. No tardiness.

Before we opened the doors, we all raised our right hands and took the oath.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will perform the duties for this election according to law and the best of my ability, and that I will studiously endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit, and abuse in conducting this election.”

Our same team of seven election officials was required to be there until the polls closed at 7 p.m. and the last voters in line had cast their ballots, well past the “twilight’s last gleaming.”

Throughout that very long day, I personally observed many of the steps we take to ensure the day’s vote is handled properly:

All election equipment is stored in a large red wire cage. Securely locked, it is opened and unpacked by the chief election officer in the presence of the entire team.

The voting machine is not connected to the internet. It just scans the ballots and tabulates the votes. Your ballot drops into a secure storage bin at the bottom of the machine. That’s it.

If the voter has accidentally marked more than one choice, the machine won’t accept it. That ballot is marked “spoiled,” put into a secure envelope, and the voter is given another ballot. This may happen rarely and is recorded in the chief’s “incident logbook.”

At the beginning of the day, the officers of election witness that the machine is set to zero. At the end, we watch as the count is run and each of us signs the paper report that is generated. The paper ballots are removed from the “belly of the beast” and put in a specially marked box, which is secured with “evidence” tape and driven by the chief to the registrar’s office that evening.

You may see us in a quiet corner of the room counting paper ballots. Ballots are securely wrapped in plastic in packs of 100. Before they are ready for voters, the pack must be counted twice—by two different officers—to be sure there are 100. Yes, we are that careful.

The poll books that are used to check in voters ensure voters cast only one ballot in each election. Period. Voters are not handed a ballot until it is verified they are eligible. If they have already voted, whether in person or with an absentee ballot, the poll book alerts the election officer. As can happen, If there is any question, e.g., the voter is in the wrong precinct or the voter requested but hasn’t received an absentee ballot, the precinct chief and assistant chief are experienced and ready to help.

At this past election, I sometimes felt voters came into the precinct “on guard” for fraud.

Please know that the volunteers you see working the polls are often your neighbors and are concerned about protecting our democracy too.

And please be sure to get your “I voted!” sticker on the way out the door.

Fran Larkins is a member of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area