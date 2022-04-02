Commentary: Post-racial, racially aware, and the road ahead

There is a maturing narrative around racial relations in America that holds people, and especially Caucasians, have largely moved beyond blatant racial discrimination. In short, we are in a post-racial society.

The idea garnered interest on the political Left with the 2008 election of Barack Obama as the first Black president of the United States. Progressives’ hopes that his election marked a turning point in racial relations were dashed, however, by the 2016 election of Donald Trump. The Left has since put the post-racial notion on ice.

The political Right has also been promoting the idea of a post-racial society, however. Their position was thrust to the fore of popular imagination in 2013, when the U.S. Supreme Court heard Shelby County, Alabama v. Holder.

This case asked the court to rule on the constitutionality of Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which required states with a history of discriminating against minorities’ voting rights to submit to the Department of Justice for approval any changes made to voting practices.

SCOTUS upheld Section 5, but it ruled unconstitutional the test used to identify states bound by Section 5. This rendered Section 5 unenforceable, and took the teeth out of a key element of the Voting Rights Act.

Of this ruling that affected mainly states in the Deep South, Chief Justice John Roberts defended the decision in part by noting that “things have changed dramatically.”

On the five-year anniversary of the ruling, National Review —then the leading magazine of conservative intellectual thought—reinforced Roberts’ position, saying “Chief Justice Roberts was right—things in the South have changed for the better.”

Things in the South may have changed for the better in some ways, but on the issue of race, things are as contentious as ever.

Perhaps in no other state in America this year has this debate over a post-racial America been more sharp and more bitter than in Virginia.

executive assertion

On Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first day in office, he issued a startling Executive Order 1 that placed the debate over race front and center in Virginia politics. “Inherently divisive concepts,” it read, “like Critical Race Theory and its progeny, instruct students to only view life through the lens of race and presumes that some students are consciously or unconsciously racist, sexist, or oppressive, and that other students are victims.”

His administration, and by extension those who reject CRT, the order goes on to suggest, have unshackled themselves from racism. It’s not those who are denouncing CRT who are racist, the order implies, it’s the propagators of CRT who are weaponizing race for their own ends.

To drive home the point, the order stresses that educators are to teach students that segregation and Jim Crow, and the inhumane treatment, and at times genocidal acts, against American Indians are, indeed, “bad.”

But we are not to deal with these issues in terms of race. Instead, it is only by teaching the “facts” and the “context” around these events, while ignoring the impact those facts have on historically oppressed peoples, that we will “realize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that our children ’will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’”

In effect, Youngkin is asserting that racism, and in particular structural racism, is dead. And those who insist on talking about it are not only wrong, but, to quote the order, “teaching our children to engage in the very behavior the Constitution prohibits.”

But in the days and weeks since that order has been released, it’s clear that race does still matter in Virginia.

Far from quelling racial debates, Youngkin’s quest to assert a post-racial order is elevating racial tensions.

Youngkin has launched an all-out assault on the concept of “equity,” the idea that government should favor those who are historically disadvantaged by delivering “outcomes” that give these people a seat at the tables of power. Equity, Youngkin and other conservatives contend, is the underpinning for practices like race-based admissions—an issue currently before the SCOTUS.

Youngkin’s administration has aggressively been striking equity from school curricula, job titles—even trees.

This post-racial worldview rests on some significant assumptions. Not the least of which is that legal changes of the past few decades have erased the need for equity.

A situation at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County, however, shows how much of a miscalculation this assumption is.

Structural Parity

On June 18, 2021, the Montpelier Foundation released a statement that quite literally took the museum world by storm, and appeared to offer a reset on how we talk about race relations in America.

“In a first-ever milestone for museums and historic sites that are former places of enslavement,” the announcement began, “The Montpelier Foundation (TMF) board of directors voted Wednesday, based on a proposal from the Descendants, to approve bylaws to establish equality with the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) in the governance of James Madison’s Montpelier, the home of the fourth president and ‘Father of the Constitution.’”

This arrangement is known as “structural parity,” and the origins of it go back some 20 years.

Under the leadership of Montpelier’s former CEO and President Kat Imhoff, who served from 2012 to 2019, Montpelier’s archaeologists and staff historians continued strengthening a working rapport with the descendants of many of the 300 slaves who were owned by the Madison family. Their working relationship dates back to the 1990s.

Out of this cooperation came a 2018 national summit, held at Montpelier, on teaching slavery.

Capped by the publication that outlines a rubric for best practices for telling the story of enslaved people at historic sites and museums (Engaging Descendant Communities in the Interpretation and of Slavery at Museums and Historic Sites), Montpelier was soon recognized as a leader in working with the descendants of the enslaved to tell the “whole-truth” history of America’s past.

A cornerstone of the rubric, as the document is referred to, is structural parity.

Its definition and benefits are described in the introduction: “Achieving structural parity ensures that descendants are represented—and empowered—at every level of the organization, from the board to the volunteers.”

Another major development in 2019 was the establishment of the Montpelier Descendants Committee to democratically represent the descendants’ collective voice.

Imhoff left the foundation in 2019, leaving it to new CEO and President Roy Young, who started in April 2020, and new board chair Eugene Hickok, to make structural parity a reality.

Things looked to be off to a good start when, in a letter to James French of the MDC on Aug. 21, 2020, Hickok confirmed the relationship between the MDC and the board: “The Montpelier Foundation recognizes the Montpelier Descendant Committee as the sole representative organization of the Montpelier descendant community” as defined by the rubric.

This definition matters because the rubric casts a broad net when defining descendants.

“A ‘descendant community’,” it says, “is a group of people whose ancestors were enslaved at a particular site.” However, “it can transcend that limited definition” because “family ties often crossed plantation boundaries.” Further, “A descendant community can also welcome those who feel connected to the work the institution is doing, whether or not they know of a genealogical connection.”

Today, Hickok and Young have reversed course on their early commitment to the MDC as the descendant community’s sole representation. The two now want to bring in descendants from outside the MDC to sit on the board. They are doing so, Hickok told The Free Lance–Star, because “the descendants committee and the board have had trouble finding ways to work together.”

On March 25, the board changed its bylays, thereby formally stripping the Montpelier Descendants Committee of its right to submit names of potential board members for approval.

“We want to work with them,” Hickok said, “but also with the larger descendants as well. Our goal here is to make it easier to get descendants.”

The rubric defines “descendants” so broadly, however, it’s difficult to understand just what descendants Hickok could be referring to. And by extension, what his motives are for so acting.

There is tension between the MDC and a prominent descendant’s family member, Mary Alexander of the Jennings family, who is on the board. “When we elected Mary Alexander,” Hickok said, “the MDC did not recognize her to count toward parity. I don’t know why.”

Apart from the Jennings’ family, however, Hickok cannot point to other descendants he would put on the board. “I really don’t know how large this community would be. Over 300 men and women and children were enslaved. So you can only imagine the possible numbers.”

Using the rubric’s definition for descendant, however, one is hard-pressed to imagine any of those people not qualifying for admission to the MDC.

The problems between the MDC and board run even deeper, however. As tensions between the two mounted, staff members were told by Young and Hickok they could not interact with the MDC. And according to a document that was publicly unsigned, staff was repeatedly threatened with their jobs if they did so.

Hickok denied this, and blamed the MDC, saying it told the staff not to interact with them. “As this disruption between these two organizations began, the head of the MDC instructed members of their committee not to work with members of the staff of Montpelier.” He went on to say that he “would not” threaten employees with their jobs.

His position is directly contradicted, however, by Elizabeth Chew, executive vice president and chief curator at Montpelier: “Roy Young has threatened me with termination for working with descendants as recently as Feb. 28,” she said. “He had threatened me and other colleagues since 2021.”

Further, though the aforementioned staff document released publicly does not bear specific names, The Free Lance–Star has independently verified 25 employees who agreed to the assertions in the document.

Today, five of the board’s 16 members are descendants of the enslaved community at Montpelier, and just three of those are from the Montpelier Descendants Committee.

Hickok insists that the change in bylaws does not end his commitment to structural parity.

However, Hickok told The Free Lance–Star: “Partnership and collaboration require trust and mutual collaboration.”

Mediators from the University of Virginia brought in to help negotiate a peace between the foundation and the MDC agree.

However, the breach is so bad they withdrew, citing “the actions taken by TMF” as the primary reason.

Racially Aware

Younkin’s Executive Order 1 tries to turn the state’s back on its collective past and assert that our historical wrongs have been addressed, allowing us now to simply judge people by their character.

Montpelier’s nascent structural parity plan shows just how far we have to go before we can even entertain such a radical idea.

When so much of the past is still untold, we can’t turn our back to it.

That’s why the work of people like the staff at Montpelier is so vital, and why it’s important that those who are descended from the enslaved are allowed to fully tell their own stories.

What the descendants of Montpelier are asking for, I would suggest, is not a post-racial world, but a racially aware one.

As we are seeing in Virginia, however, to be racially aware requires recognizing what is blatantly plain.

Our past informs and shapes our present and our future.

The great Southern writer William Faulkner said it best in his 1951 novel “Requiem for a Nun”: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

I have no reason to doubt that Young and Hickok are committed to telling whole-truth history.

Otherwise, they would have never stepped onto the grounds and accepted positions of responsibility at Montpelier.

Further, I don’t doubt that Youngkin is anything but sincere in wanting the best for everyone by focusing on their futures instead of their pasts.

But race is a reality in our world. And a post-racial world is a well-meaning, but naïve, fantasy.

Shutting down debate by those who push against Youngkin’s idyllic vision will not move us closer to what he desires any more than backtracking on promises made to the MDC will help Young and Hickok reestablish the trust they have undermined, and need, to deal with the difficult topic of slavery.

In both cases, we are seeing that too many people still are unwilling, or unable, to share power equitably.

Some at Montpelier worry that this may become a lost opportunity.

There were surely times in President Madison’s life when he felt the same.

In time, we may come to see these events as seminal moments that brought us closer to an honest discussion about race.

The work at Montpelier is bringing to light every day the fuller story of those who are as responsible for that world Madison set in motion as Madison himself.

We are on a path. Let’s hope that the historians of tomorrow will see in today’s struggles the seeds that launched a better, racially aware tomorrow.