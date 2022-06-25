Commentary: Pursuit of happiness no throw-away phrase

The ‘pursuit of happiness’ are the last few words of the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. Yet, they make up one of the most profound, philosophical, and memorable statements in the document.

The sentence they appear in states “… we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

We Americans have heard this sentence repeated so many times that we don’t give it the consideration it deserves. Especially the last three words. It was remarkable enough for the Founding Fathers to declare the equality of mankind and the rights to life and liberty, but the closing phrase did something that no government document, certainly no founding document, had ever done before. It stated that the pursuit of happiness is a right of humankind.

This kind of thinking is indicative of the Enlightenment; the period of awareness and learning that at its height in the late 18th century gave rise to such notions as representative government, intense questioning of what was once considered absolute doctrine (both in terms of religion and governance), and the importance of natural rights. Rights inherent to our very state of being.

At the time, the notion of self-government, which is at the heart of the Declaration of Independence, was still a new, and to some a dangerous, concept. After all, this was a world of kings and empires, and the notion of a colony declaring itself independent based on such theories of governance was unheard of. There was no precedent.

It was also an exceedingly dangerous thing to do. Everyone who signed the Declaration of Independence was a traitor to the British Crown.

However, there was more to it than that. These words, contained in an already profound statement regarding individual rights, offer an insight into the minds and the vision of our founders.

It’s been argued that the phrase was nothing more than a place holder. That’s unlikely. These men weren’t given to throwaway phrases. While one of the earlier drafts had said “life, liberty and property,” at Ben Franklin’s suggestion, and with the ready concurrence of the Declaration Committee’s other members –Thomas Jefferson (the document’s author), John Adams, and Roger Sherman – the sentence was changed to replace property with “…the pursuit of happiness.”

When the Continental Congress, over two grueling days in the stifling Philadelphia heat, debated the declaration, they made dozens of changes to the document. Some provoked fierce debate, but the reference to “the pursuit of happiness” remained as it was.

The Declaration of Independence, for all its fame, has no force of law. Rather it was a statement of the principles behind the American Revolution and was written with the intent of explaining in clear and compelling terms our reasons for wishing to separate from Great Britain. Critical to that was an explanation of the founders’ overall philosophy of government.

While that arguably imprecise phrase guaranteeing the right to the pursuit of happiness may not have force of statute, in the years since 1776 this reference has been used to support all sorts of causes where the rights of the individual conflicted with prevailing notions of society or the law.

The pursuit of happiness, nebulous as it may be, has been repeated and discussed in debates in Congress, noted in Supreme Court decisions, and has found its way into political and philosophical discussions all over the world.

Happiness, personal happiness, because it is unique to each of us, is hard to define, and almost impossible to guarantee. But that wasn’t the point. The objective in the revolutionary philosophy of the founders was to state that no government, whether it was Great Britain or something homegrown, should place unreasonable barriers and restrictions on its citizens that limit their potential personal fulfillment or happiness.

The “pursuit of happiness,” as a right of humankind was a remarkable statement about individual liberty and freedom. It was a radical concept then, and for many, still is today.

David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Sciences Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.