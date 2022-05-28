Commentary: Recalling civil actions and fallen heroes this Memorial Day

HISTORY acknowledges Memorial Day evolving initially from Decoration Day, when towns and cities held springtime tributes to fallen soldiers North and South after the Civil War.

One of the earliest Memorial Day ceremonies chronicles commemorations held by a group of Black former slaves a month after the surrender of the Confederacy in 1865.

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 established each final Monday in May as Memorial Day.

While the recently passed Armed Forces Day on May 21 is celebratory, honoring the current service of all military men and women, Memorial Day evokes painful recall and intense emotions for many.

Vivid recollections remain with this former Marine’s first Memorial Day 52 years ago in Vietnam, having just turned 19.

Landing on my birthday aboard an American Airlines flight, airline stewardesses donned helmets and flak jackets with somber smiles as Marines were ordered to exit first. It was over 100 degrees on the tarmac surface.

Walking down the airplane steps, M–16 in hand, anxiety increased as one of my first sights was of a stack of nearby empty coffins. Thoughts of simply surviving that day flooded my mind.

What was unknown to me at the time was whether John Leonard Grimes, a 21-year-old sergeant from Arlington with the 25th Infantry Division who would lose his life not far from me in 1970 a day after Memorial Day, would occupy one of those coffins.

I wonder if he experienced what I did in my first firefight, as my rifle jammed firing the first bullet toward the enemy with rounds whizzing by my head. Clearing the blockage in record time, I survived.

But 1,303 Virginians who are part of the 52,220 names on the Vietnam memorial did not.

Nothing to a Gold Star Mother or family can ultimately justify the loss of a loved one in spite of patriotic fervor or the confliction of the times with the ongoing national protests against America’s involvement in Vietnam.

Perhaps promoting educational advance and holding discussions embracing civility in our political arena are steps in the right direction.

The Free Lance–Star, to its credit, recently had such a discussion bringing citizen centers of influence to discuss civility hours before the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

Imagine if world leaders had the temerity to require civil global discussions on a regular basis, eliminating the need for hostilities.

And Virginians should acknowledge positive legislative actions sponsored by veterans making vet family life better, rather than making them cannon fodder.

Such as some of the 23 pieces of legislation, several veteran friendly, were recently signed into law.

One sponsored by former Army Ranger State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–17th District, allows step children of deceased veterans to claim entitlements previously denied while awaiting legislation to cut veteran’s taxes. Or former Navy helicopter pilot, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R–7th, and Del. John McGuire, R–56th, who patroned a bill examining waiving permit fees needed for establishing veteran-owned small businesses.

Will such actions counter the extensive service of incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger running for reelection in the redrawn 7th District, or Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District Congresswoman, Democrat Elaine Luria, also a retired Navy commander? Reeves and Kiggans running for Congress against them sure hope so.

In spite of the political, there’s one candidate who should cause Nam vets to especially beam with pride.

A retired Navy Captain from Annandale, Hung Cao, a Vietnamese evacuee whose family came to the United States in 1975 with scant possessions, perhaps validates the nobility of military service and opportunities of Ameritocracy. As the Republican nominee, Cao will face off against incumbent Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton for the 10th Congressional seat.

Civil actions indeed this Memorial Day as we remember fallen heroes.

Daniel P. Cortez is a Stafford resident, presidential appointee, political writer and broadcaster who serves as the volunteer co-chairman of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition.