Commentary: Recession? Not when we're spending, spending, spending

Are we in a recession?

The talking heads on those financial channels, at least most of them, declare that we are.

But they could be wrong, like the weatherman who predicted rain when the sun shone all day.

If we are in a recession, I don’t see any signs of it —and I float in and out of just about every sector of the economy.

None of my friends—in any economic class—have slowed their spending. They are still taking beach vacations and going on weekend trips and filling sports stadiums.

When I go to the casino at Charles Town on a Friday or Saturday night, the slot machine chairs are full. The new casino in Bristol reported unbelievable earnings during its first two weeks of business.

Walmart is full and restaurants would have more patrons if they had more servers. People are spending money.

Some contend that Americans are putting all their fun on credit cards that they will one day be unable to pay off. Maybe so, but America’s large banks report that there is no significant rise in credit card delinquency. People are still paying their bills.

And, according to the banking industry, Americans of all economic levels have more money in the bank now than they did pre-COVID.

Five-dollar-a-gallon gas was supposed to cripple the economy. It didn’t. No one I know postponed any vacationss or stopped driving wherever they wanted to go because of high gas prices.

People are working. The unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent and businesses are begging for more workers. If people are working, they have paychecks and money to spend. Traditionally, recessions come at a time when there are no jobs. Today there are plenty of jobs.

Jobs, however, are perhaps the key ingredient in the recession talk recipe. Where are the workers? Before COVID, the unemployment rate was also about 3.6 percent, but there was no shortage of workers. What happened to America’s workforce?

Some, faced with being laid off when the pandemic hit, elected to retire. Some of the laid-off workers elected not to return to their jobs.

If these people chose not to return to their jobs, how are they buying groceries and $5-a-gallon gas? It makes no sense. If you haven’t worked for two years, the average person, who supposedly lives from paycheck to paycheck, should be broke and starving. They are not.

They’re not on welfare (there are strict guidelines), and COVID-related unemployment checks ceased almost a year ago. Where are these people getting the money to buy groceries and pay rent?

These lost workers must be alive because there is a housing shortage, which is driving up rent and home prices and helping fuel inflation. But people are paying the higher rent and buying homes despite the fact that interest rates have doubled in the past six months.

Two houses in my middle-class neighborhood recently went on the market. The seller was asking $410,000 for the first and it sold in five days (with 10 offers) for $485,000. The second, asking price $899,000, sold in three hours for just over $1 million. Somebody has money.

It is the stock market that is worrying most people because today most workers’ retirements—and their overall wealth—are tied to Wall Street.

One reason stock prices are falling is because New York analysts have unrealistic expectations for the post-COVID economy. For example, companies like Peloton, which sold an abnormally high number of exercise machines when all the gyms were closed during COVID, don’t have the business they did in 2020 and 2021.

Why? Because now the world is (somewhat) back to normal and the gyms are open. People would rather exercise with others than alone. Financial analysts, however, can’t seem to understand why Peloton’s business isn’t booming like it did in 2020.

This scenario is true for many companies. We bought gadgets to keep us occupied during the COVID lockdown that we likely would never have purchased had we not been in seclusion. Some of the companies that benefited during COVID are suffering now.

As I have said before, if we are in a recession, I don’t see it. We are working and spending just as much—maybe more—than ever before. We are buying homes despite higher (and more normal) interest rates, and $5-a-gallon gas didn’t faze us.

And the Dow Jones Industrial Average hasn’t dropped below 30,000, which has been a key benchmark, at least in my mind, all along.

The talking heads seem determined to make a recession a self-fulfilling prophesy.

I don’t see it. Our economy is robust. If we can get inflation under control, we’re going to be fine.

Donnie Johnston: