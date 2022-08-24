Commentary: Restoring full train service in Fredericksburg

Consider our poor Fredericksburg train station. In its day, there were people there to sell tickets, help with baggage, and answer questions. There is renewed energy around the station, but what of the poor rail passenger who wonders which track their train will be on?

Rail service reached Fredericksburg in the 1830s, with a single track extending from Richmond to Potomac Creek, hence the name Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad. Travelers continued to Washington by river until rails filled that gap after the Civil War.

In the early 20th century, the R. F. & P. expanded to two tracks and built new stations up and down the line. The brick Fredericksburg structure, built in 1910, had windows and doors painted olive green with caboose-red trim. The handsome building also had the required separate-but-equal passenger facilities. One waiting area was roomy with architectural details still visible to diners in the elegant restaurant that now occupies that space. Another waiting area was smaller, with beaded wood wainscoting instead of masonry, and small restrooms.

During construction of the new bridge, the original track at-grade remained in use while the two additional tracks were elevated over four cross streets (Sophia, Caroline, Princess Anne, and Charles). Rail users today see Tracks 2 and 3 identified at the station. The old Track 1 was removed, its right-of-way reserved for future use.

The 1926 improvements also saw expansion of the 1910 station. A wing on the east end of the building allowed larger restrooms to serve the white waiting area. A similar wing on the west end of the building provided more space for baggage handling. The small restrooms in the separate part of the building were considered sufficiently equal.

Beginning with the Eisenhower administration, public investment went into the national highway system, and passenger rail service declined. Commuter rail service refocused attention on the neglected station, but the Virginia Railway Express provides service at the platform level. The area on the opposite side of the tracks, once characterized by weeds and drug deals, became the new approach for commuter and passenger service. When CSX Corporation acquired the R. F. & P.’s 100-mile stretch of track between Richmond and Washington, the stations were sold off.

Commuter rail improvements have been ongoing since service began in 1992, but the 1926 viaducts remain an awkward presence. Poor track drainage causes concrete to spall and concrete rehabilitation has been very costly as part of cumulative VRE improvements. More work on the platforms and rehabilitation of the underpasses will occur next year, but what about an actual station?

Intercity high-speed rail is a huge project to improve passenger rail service up and down the East Coast. A third track will cross the Rappahannock River on a new bridge adjacent to the 1926 span and will then be elevated along the existing Track 1 right-of-way. A new station with full passenger services will once again serve the community. The outdated 1910 station will remain in private ownership.

The third track holds the promise to also address the viaducts that can simply be described as gross. CSX engineers have indicated that once the third track is operational, it will be possible to temporarily close the two tracks on the 1926 structure, remove the ballast and make permanent repairs to the concrete structure. With proper drainage re-established and the concrete trough sealed, the tracks can be reinstalled and the areas underneath the viaducts cleaned up and made safe. That significant investment will ensure the integrity of the 1926 railway structure far into the future.

Renewed rail service will be achieved with a combination of state and federal funding over several decades—a frustrating timeframe. There have been steady improvements to the rail facilities at Fredericksburg since 1991 and momentum for better passenger service overall is tied to funding. When there are surpluses in state coffers, short-term thinkers think it expedient to return a few hundred dollars per household as a so-called tax refund.

Long-term thinking, however, would suggest that the billions of dollars already in hand be retained for such things as accelerating improvements that generate economic development and provide alternatives to a choked Interstate 95.

Erik Nelson is a Fredericksburg resident and served the city as an urban planner for 32 years.