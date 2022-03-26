Commentary: Shorting Transportation Funding Again

There are unintended consequences with many good deeds.

Case in point: Gov. Youngkin’s recent plan to cut funding for transportation. Though a well-intended idea to help relieve financial stress for Virginia drivers, the plan to briefly eliminate the gas tax will not provide the best benefit to all Virginians. Rather, we will be forced to pay more, and for longer. Why?

Consider this:

By eliminating the grocery sales tax, Virginia will join most other states by not taxing something everyone must consume, however, those products must be transported over roads and rails, ports and airports. Part of that tax currently funds all our transportation needs. By eliminating the tax, the legislature will take nearly $800 million out of transportation’s long-term funding plans, adversely impacting Virginia roads, rails, ports, and airports.

The governor’s latest plan to cut taxes (even briefly) and to limit future adjustments means oil companies then decide how much of the tax cut will be passed to consumers at the pump. His plan will take at least $473 million out of future transportation funding next year. This, coupled with reducing the consumer price index adjustment, will provide even fewer dollars for future transportation projects, putting us further and further behind.

The greater Fredericksburg area has experienced and benefited from tremendous growth, with significant diverse congestion mitigation solutions with new bridges, intersections and especially rail. The grocery tax, suspension of the gas tax, and the index capping of the gas tax would reduce FRED Transit and Virginia Railway Express by over $3.6 million dollars over the next six years. Additionally, Virginia’s passenger rail program and the Transforming Rail in Virginia project, which would expand Amtrak service in the Washington–Fredericksburg–Richmond corridor, would see their future state funding decline by nearly $60 million reducing the projects ability to match competitive federal grants.

Though the states of Maryland and Georgia have agreed on a 30-day gas tax “holiday,” they’ve wisely allocated dollars from other funding sources to ensure critical transportation infrastructure and maintenance needs are met. Virginia is the only state that does not have a plan to “back-fill” the millions of dollars that will be lost in transportation funding each year.

Finally, over 20% of the gas tax comes from out-of-state drivers. Why are we allowing out-of-state drivers to tear up Virginia’s roads without paying their share?

This idea is bad policy, yet there are many other ways to provide relief to all Virginians.

The Virginia General Assembly has come too far since 2013 in investing in Virginia’s future, providing dollars to maintain and modernize our transportation network. We have begun to see in every corner of the commonwealth the direct correlation between those critical investments and our quality of life, economic success, and prosperity. With inflation and uncertain long-term cost estimates, now is not the time to regress, reduce or delay long, overdue projects in our transportation plan.

Gordon Dixon is executive vice president of Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance.