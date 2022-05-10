Commentary: Should proffers be part of new developments?

IT WAS with great fascination I read the piece [“Did Virginia’s proffer laws really cost Stafford $58 million,” May 5] by wealthy developer and major donor to Sen. Bryce Reeves, Fitz Johnson, which defended the legislation that transferred so much money from the middle-class taxpayers to wealthy developers.

Despite its obvious self-serving purpose, it does help to draw even more attention to the fact that my supervisor, Crystal Vanuch, had the courage to stand up and bring transparency to a seedy process where back room deals in Richmond come at the expense of the average Virginia resident.

For years, members of local governing bodies have been frustrated by the unfunded mandates imposed on localities by legislators that seem all too eager to serve the developers.

But let us examine the merits of Mr. Johnson’s arguments.

Essentially it boils down to the question of whether or not “proffers” should be charged for new developments that impose a cost on a community, or whether those costs should be covered by the existing taxpayers.

He is absolutely correct that Stafford County charged over $40,000 in proffers on new homes built in order to fund the new school construction, fire stations, roads, parks and other infrastructure necessary to service those new homes. These proffers were used to fund the capital improvements that would serve those developments.

There is absolutely no disagreement that new homes require new infrastructure and the money to build it must come from somewhere. You will just have to forgive me for the opinion that I and my middle-class friends and neighbors shouldn’t be forced to pay those costs, instead of the developers who make millions off each project.

Certainly, I understand that Sen. Reeves and Mr. Johnson, from a developer’s standpoint, want the people to pay. They will use the term “direct,” which misleads the public as the process has been made so complicated that the county has to make a choice between letting the infrastructure fail in order to collect funds for any improvements, or invest to meet the projected requirements before they fail, but at the expense of taxpayers.

So we as taxpayers are forced to choose between failing services, or higher costs to absorb the development. But we are already facing inflated costs for everyday items as a result of the government’s fiscal mistakes.

Johnson calls it phantom money … phantom only in that the specter of the state government has quietly and with little notice shifted the cost burden from developers and placed it on the people.

It has also been asked why Sen. Reeves should be singled out by Supervisor Vanuch.

There is no mystery here, he was a patron (sponsor) of the legislation and helped pushed it through the General Assembly.

Our own senator at the time, Richard Stuart, voted against this unfunded mandate. Perhaps I am a bit old fashioned in believing that someone should be accountable for their actions, but the simple fact is that Sen. Reeves’ actions have cost us taxpayers millions and until recently, no one was willing to lift the veil and ensure transparency.

This debate shouldn’t be about whether or not it was fair to identify the problem and ensure taxpayer awareness. The debate should be about who should pay the costs of the infrastructure that new development requires. I and my supervisor, Crystal Vanuch, believe it should be the developers who benefit from the new construction that pay.

Fitz Johnson and Bryce Reeves believe it should be the middle-class taxpayers who pay. That is a debate worth having.

I for one, want my money back.

Cord A. Sterling lives in Stafford County.