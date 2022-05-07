Commentary: Sister City programs are more than national flags on Caroline Street

IF YOU HAD a few acquaintances who happened to live in Leningrad, Russia, would you cut off your relationship with them because of what Vladimir Putin is doing in Ukraine?

Or, would you think it was actually important to maintain, and even reinforce, your connection with them precisely because of how perverse and wrong Putin’s actions are?

The idea behind the Sister Cities program, which was begun during the Eisenhower Administration, is to promote world peace and international understanding through grassroots relationships of citizens of one country knowing citizens of another country—without the governments’ involvement.

In 1979, at the suggestion of a U.S. diplomat in France, the mayor of Fréjus, a small city on the French Mediterranean coast, visited Fredericksburg, toured the area, and met with the mayor and city council. He proposed that the two cities enter into a Sister City relationship. In French, this is called a “jumelage,” which means a twinning or pairing.

This meant setting up some programs for cultural exchange, such as having high school students from the one city come and spend two weeks living with the families of high school students in the other city in the summer.

Who did this work? A group of engaged private citizens who thought it sounded like a good idea, not the city government. It has been 42 years now since Fredericksburg and Fréjus first began such programming.

Since then, artists, archaeologists, basketball players, musicians, and choirs have been visiting one another. Delegations of engaged citizens who believe in the idea (including mayors and city council members) have visited as well, forming friendships and establishing ties, including holding ceremonies to mark the 10th, 20th, 30th, and, this year (delayed by COVID), the 40th anniversary of the pact.

Imagine being 16 years old and traveling to France, staying in the home of a French family for two weeks with a French student your age as your host, visiting the area of their country, getting a real feel of what daily life in a French household and a French town is like.

This is the kind of experience that would stay with you for the rest of your life, and the people you met would stay in your memory and life as well. You might reciprocate, and invite them to visit you the next year, and provide them with insights into what life in the U.S. is like.

This summer, seven high-schoolers from Fréjus will arrive in Fredericksburg on July 11 for a two-week stay with local families. They’ll visit Washington, Charlottesville, and Richmond, learn about Fredericksburg’s history, tube the Rappahannock, and hang out with each other in families and in organized events. Ordinarily, we host about twice that number, but in the aftermath of COVID, we are just starting back up, and the level of participation is a little different.

Besides such visits or exchanges, one of the things we try to do here in Fredericksburg is to promote awareness and appreciation of French life and culture, through activities the Sister City Association organizes every year.

Bastille Day (the American name for the French national holiday, which the French call “July 14th” or “le quatorze juillet”) and Mardi Gras are two of the most obvious examples of occasions for such commemorations.

Our association began holding a Bastille Day party in Market Square in 2010 as a public event, open to the whole city and surrounding areas, to celebrate our appreciation of French life and culture. We’ll be doing it again this July 14 at 6 p.m., and hope that many of you will come out for it.

We hold other events for those who are members of the FSCA (it’s only $25/year), such as a Mardi Gras party, lectures, wine tastings, and pot-luck dinners with the other four Sister City associations (Italy, Germany, Nepal, and Ghana).

In September we will welcome a delegation of Fréjus adults, including their mayor and members of their city council, for a weeklong visit during which we will reaffirm the friendship of our two cities.

During these visits, too, we host our guests in the homes of Fredericksburg citizens, offering the opportunity to make new friends one-on-one, building trust and understanding between people of different cultures.

We welcome your interest in the Sister City program, and encourage you to visit our website (fredericksburgfrejus.com) to join one or more of the several groups in town.

Craig Vasey is president of Fredericksburg-Fréjus Sister City Association