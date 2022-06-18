Commentary: Sixty years on, and dad still inspires awe

Even for a seasoned journalist and writer, interviewing Ted Sorensen was awe-inspiring, and a bit intimidating.

What does one ask the man who was one of John F. Kennedy’s closest advisers? Who in all likelihood penned the bulk of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage”? And who wrote the “We choose to go to the moon” speech?

Could I ask anything he had not already heard and answered a thousand times before?

Turns out, there was.

It was January 2001, and I was working at National Journal magazine both as a copy editor and as a general assignment writer. We were putting together a package of stories as a part of our special issue for George W. Bush’s first inauguration. One part was a profile of every inaugural speech since Kennedy’s in 1961.

As the historian in the newsroom, I was tasked with writing the Kennedy profile. The assignment was straightforward: highlight the greatest moments from Kennedy’s inaugural address, and interview those closest to the president.

I scored an interview with the granddaughter of Robert Frost, who at Kennedy’s bequest became the first poet to speak at a presidential inauguration when he recited from memory “The Gift Outright.”

The evening before filing, the interview with Frost’s granddaughter was set to take center stage in my piece. That all changed at 9 p.m., when Sorensen called me at home.

Our conversation lasted close to two hours, and it didn’t take long for awe to give way to professional respect and ennui.

My questions probably bored him to tears. And yes, I asked if he had, indeed, been the author of “Profiles in Courage.” He gave me the same evasive answer he had given 1,000 other reporters over the previous 40 years.

Then I asked him to help me understand the tenor of that time.

“I was born in 1962,” I said, “so I don’t recall much other than my father telling me about being in the military at the time of the Berlin Crisis.”

Sorensen went quiet, his mind spinning. I had him. But not for the reason I thought.

He asked that I stop the interview, and he asked me to do him a favor.

“Tell your father from me, and from the president, thank you for what he did in those times.”

Sorensen went on to tell the complex and disturbing story of the first real crisis Kennedy faced while in office.

It’s a story overshadowed in most Americans’ minds by the Cuban Missile Crisis, of which movies have been made and volumes written.

But the Berlin Crisis, which too many of us have forgotten, was one that brought the country to the brink of nuclear war.

“Very few people,” he said, “will ever fully understand just how close we came.”

Later that year, the Atlantic Monthly would tell the longer, more disturbing, version of that event. Namely, that Kennedy reviewed, and seriously considered, a first-strike nuclear attack.

I did as I promised and shared Sorensen’s words with dad. He brushed off any role he had as unimportant. But I sensed that the words moved him.

They had moved me. For they had put my father’s quiet ways into a new light.

Today, my father is in his early 80s. He’s still active in his local church where he cuts grass and does odd jobs, enjoys the local neighborhood kids who like it when he goes outside with his dog Benson, and can still fix most anything that goes wrong in his house, or mine.

We enjoy fishing together when we get the chance, which isn’t nearly often enough.

We regularly talk via phone, and I make the trek to visit him and Mom in North Carolina.

And most every time we connect, I still remember that day 21 years ago I interviewed Sorensen. How awe struck I was. And how quickly that feeling had passed.

After 59 years of being my father, my dad is still inspiring me. With his quiet strength, his humility, and because there’s still no question I can ask that will surprise him.

I suppose I never will. I’m still too busy learning and listening.

Thanks, Dad. And happy Father’s Day.

Martin Davis is opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.