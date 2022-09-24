Commentary: Spanberger, Vega and real health care reform

ROCKET SCIENCE is complicated.

What’s not complicated? Single-payer Medicare for All (MFA)—an affordable, publicly funded and privately delivered (like current Medicare) universal health insurance system supported by 70% of Americans to replace our current broken system.

Canada has a single-payer health insurance system that’s even more popular than hockey. (My experience there as patient and provider convinces me that MFA is the way to go.) Taiwan is pleased that three decades ago it replaced its failing, chaotic American-style system with a single-payer system. Every other advanced nation except ours has a system of affordable universal health care: this is clearly not as hard as rocket science.

Except here in America.

The problem?

Politics.

Politics makes this harder than rocket science. Otherwise, replacing a system most of us despise (the American health insurance industry is about as popular as the telemarketing industry) with one that a huge majority of us support would have already happened.

A quick review: As anyone who follows the news or is frustrated with skyrocketing health care costs understands, our current system isn’t working for most of us (an astounding 78% of Virginians in a 2019 survey worried about being able to afford medical bills.) America pays more but gets less than most other advanced nations—a good definition of a rip-off. Some 70 million people either have no insurance or, because of exorbitant out-of-pocket costs, insurance they cannot afford to use. Some 68,000 Americans die every year because they cannot afford timely care.

The politics? Getting anything done that benefits mostly “We, the People” rather than industry is very difficult. Especially when the various health care industries—who love the current system—spend more than $600 million yearly on lobbying our elected officials, making sure politicians do their bidding, not ours.

We need real reform: a system where everyone gets affordable care. So with the gold standard being affordable universal care with MFA, let’s see how our two Congressional candidates in CD7, covering much of the region, propose to “fix health care,” and whether they measure up. (Multiple requests to interview them were unsuccessful.)

Republican challenger Yesli Vega’s approach won’t work. Her website, clearly ignoring decades of skyrocketing health care costs (and the popularity and cost-efficiency of “one-size-fits-all” traditional Medicare), starts out by erroneously blaming 2010’s Affordable Care Act for making health care “anything but.” She apparently isn’t aware that the main reasons for those unaffordable costs are built into our current system—start with $600 billion per year wasted on useless administrative costs.

Excessive pharmaceutical costs waste an additional $100 billion per year. (These huge costs are eliminated with MFA). Plus, our current system is built largely on the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries, with their need for ever-increasing profits, rather than on the health care needs of the nation. Blame them—and the politicians who enable them.

Vega’s solutions? Allow the purchase of plans “outside of their networks and across state lines,” presumably including junk plans that don’t cover much. This reliance on the free market has never worked in health care in the modern setting, and it won’t work now. She also supports health savings accounts—for the few who can afford such investments, but which do nothing to either control costs or guarantee care for everyone.

She thinks that increased transparency on pricing will help bring down costs, but such savings, if any, will be minuscule compared to the $700 billion per year just in those administrative and medication costs saved with MFA. Unmentioned: Republican long-term efforts to repeal the ACA, and with it the guarantee of coverage for 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s website sounds nice—we need universal coverage, with lower (although unfortunately not eliminated) out-of-pocket costs—but her insistence on getting there with a “public-option” is a nonstarter. All the “option” does is add yet another layer of complexity to an already overly complicated and excessively costly system: it won’t cut those wasteful administrative costs; it won’t eliminate out-of-pocket costs for all Americans (so health care will remain too expensive for too many); it won’t eliminate the denials of care or restricted provider networks that work to the benefit of the insurance company, not patients—MFA will.

Some 70% of Americans support Medicare for All: it covers everyone, it’s affordable and care remains privately delivered. Let’s make real progress and enact it. Affordable health care for all is not rocket science. It should be a bedrock American value: above politics.

Is it a value your candidate is committed to?