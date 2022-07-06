Commentary: Spotsylvania County Schools are in crises - does leadership care?

My personal Facebook post condemning violence and the support of violence was used by the Spotsylvania School Board majority to escalate hatefulness and draw attention away from the necessary work that needs to be done on behalf of the 24,000 children in Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Perhaps choosing time and again to distract the public from the work we were elected to do accurately reflects on majority school board members Chairman Kirk Twigg, April Gillespie, Rabih Abuismail, and Lisa Phelps’ inability or unwillingness to make our public school system better.

The minority—Dawn Shelley, Lorita Daniels, and I—are interested solely in providing the children of Spotsylvania with the finest public education possible, provided by the best staff that can be assembled, and compensated in a manner that retains them.

The minority believes that a qualified and happy staff, working with our community as partners, will provide children with the best education possible.

We advocate strenuously to end the budget abuse foisted upon SCPS by the Board of Supervisors, which for some 10 years has not increased taxes sufficiently to properly fund SCPS.

The problem we face is a majority voting bloc that seems to have a different, undisclosed agenda. It does not answer questions from anyone (staff, community, The Free Lance–Star, the minority), especially about their vision for SCPS.

Its actions, however, suggest they are working to downgrade the public school system in Spotsylvania County. How else to explain their: 1) firing Dr. Baker, a highly respected and award-winning superintendent, without cause, 2) reneging on bonuses and salary increases for staff, 3) requiring a level-funded vs. needs-based budget, then not advocating at public hearings for the SCPS budget?

As a result of these three actions, SCPS has had a mass exodus of licensed instructional staff. Even after filling 150 positions, we still have some 170 vacancies for the 2023 school year.

The majority’s pettiness and posturing for power and attention is caustic and unnecessary. Whatever their unstated goal is, why has this majority consistently allowed public commenters to make unfounded, personally damaging, claims against educators and students? Demean employees? Bully the minority for trying to conduct SCPS business by voting “no” on important policy development motions merely because they were made by the minority? And denied funding for the minority to attend necessary and politically nonpartisan training and development?

I am not asking the majority to agree with me. I am asking that they share my passion for developing thriving public schools so our children can have opportunities to grow and develop into successful, independent adults.

There are many paths to reaching what should be this shared goal, but it requires working together in a peaceful manner. The majority members’ actions are antithetical to this type of work.

How do we know?

The majority routinely violated existing Board and school policies; ignored FOIA requirements; and violated policies governing agenda format, special School Board meetings, agenda preparation and dissemination, and the process for addressing board member violations of School Board polices and Code of Ethics. Here are just a few examples. The majority:

Potentially violated Code of Virginia section 18.2-112 by paying a political action committee with public funds

Disrespectfully pounds the chairman’s gavel to interrupt minority speaking time

Uses profanity on an open microphone from the dais for the public to hear

Ignores common courtesies, procedures, transparency, and accountability, and has little regard for conducting meetings by Robert’s Rules of Order

Procrastinates on timely implementation of critical school policies such as the Student Code of Conduct and conforming the student restraint and seclusion policy to current law.

It is heartbreaking to think of the extremely negative consequences of the majority’s actions on our students’ education. My solace is from counsel I recently received from a public schools advocate to help me understand where we are as a division.

“Sometimes you have to let things die in order for them to be resurrected. The community must grieve for this loss, and then do what is necessary to rid itself of the poison.”

Because I was elected by a Spotsylvania district that wants a thriving public school system, our voices will be heard, and the majority will be challenged.

I ask the community to let the School Board know their expectations so we will have an opportunity for SCPS to become better despite the majority’s efforts to damage public schools.

Nicole Cole is a member of the Spotsylvania County School Board.