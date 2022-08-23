Commentary: Statue removal is about restoring dignity to those destroyed by the confederacy

“We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

—James Baldwin

On June 4, 2022, the statue of a Confederate soldier and a metal plate featuring a confederate battle flag were removed from a Confederate monument in Tappahannock. The statue was not desecrated, it was deconstructed by a professional contractor.

June 4th was not just about dismantling a confederate monument; it was about restoring humanity and dignity to those who were enslaved in Essex County. Individuals who endured generations of being bought, sold, rented, bred, raped, beaten, and ripped apart from their families.

I have two great-great-great grandfathers who were enslaved in Essex, and they joined the Union army and navy to fight against the Confederates. My great-great-great grandfather Benjamin Wright fought for the United States Colored Troops (USCT), and my great-great-great grandfather Lewis Corbin fought for the Union Navy. They risked their lives to escape slavery so their family would not have to further endure its horrors.

I learned about their stories after we began our campaign to remove the Jim Crow monument in Tappahannock. They fought honorably for the United States of America and deserve to have their names etched in stone.

While my great-great-great grandparents were rebuilding their lives after reconstruction, a monument “in memory of the soldiers and sailors of (Essex) county who were killed or died in service of the Confederacy,” was erected in their backyard.

According to an April 30, 1908, article in the Free Lance–Star, “This monument is to be of granite surmounted by a life-size figure of a Confederate soldier, chiseled in marble, the whole to be twenty-six feet in height.” On August 25, 1909, confederate soldiers marched down Prince Street as rebel battle flags waved on the Essex County courthouse lawn during the unveiling ceremony.

The former governor of Mississippi, Edmond Noel, spoke at the dedication of the Jim Crow monument. Historians consider Noel as the chief architect of Black voter suppression laws in the South.

It’s now 113 years later, and Black voting rights are still under attack due to contemporary voter suppression laws.

I was one of several individuals from Essex County and surrounding areas who organized a march for justice in honor of George Floyd and Marcus-David Peters, a biology teacher at Essex High School who—while unarmed and experiencing a mental health crisis—was shot and killed by a police officer in Richmond.

On June 10, 2020, nearly 300 people participated in the peaceful Tappahannock protest. The march was a catalyst in our fight to remove the confederate statue on Prince Street.

With that context in mind, I want to respond to the August 4, 2022, letter to the editor, “Tappahannock monument desecration” that appeared in the Free Lance–Star.

I do not appreciate the author characterizing peaceful protestors as an “angry mob” or “narrow-minded extremists.” Narrow-minded extremists and angry mobs are what was observed during the January 6th insurrection.

James Baldwin said, “to be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time.” We were angry; however, we used our intelligence and perseverance to influence the Tappahannock Town Council and Essex County Board of Supervisors.

The struggle to remove the Jim Crow monument on Prince Street included educating ourselves on the history of the monument; writing letters to the editor; speaking publicly at Board of Supervisors and Town Council meetings; running for local office; organizing mass emails to local politicians; raising $10,200 to use toward the removal of the statue; and garnering over 4,300 signatures for a change.org petition to remove the Jim Crow monument. That is what democracy looks like.

Although the erection of the Jim Crow monument in Tappahannock was done to divide the community, in the struggle to remove it, neighbors of all ages and races united.

Our intention was never about erasing history; it was about exposing the “Lost Cause” myth and restoring humanity and dignity to those enslaved in Essex.

I am hopeful future generations will look back on June 4th, 2022, as the moment when Essex County came together to construct a more inclusive future.

Ronnie N. Sidney II, LCSW, is an author, therapist, and national speaker. He lives in Essex County.