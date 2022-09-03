Commentary: Storms bring out cooperation among electric co-ops

Nearly 17 years into his career with Community Electric Cooperative, lead lineman Jonathan Powell smiles when asked how many times he’s been deployed to help restore power to the member-owners of other cooperatives experiencing major outages.

“A lot!” he replies, noting that he’s traveled as far as New Hampshire to the north, Alabama to the south and—in his longest deployment—spent 11 days in New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy decimated the Atlantic coastline in 2012.

It is a service he is proud to provide, and it is part of a tradition and commitment of mutual assistance that is a hallmark of the electric sector.

While the New Jersey deployment marked the first time that electric cooperatives assisted an investor-owned utility, mutual support among electric co-ops has long been commonplace.

Powell was among CEC crews that were on the road twice in June to assist Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative after severe storms swept through their territories.

The June 22 event, while far from the worst that Rappahannock has seen to its sprawling system in recent years, nonetheless caused tornado-like damage that brought recovery assistance from five different cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. Power was restored to nearly all of the 11,000 members who had lost power within 48 hours.

Earlier this year, Powell also was among a team that assisted Southside Electric Cooperative when a major ice storm pummeled its distribution system.

“It’s a very rewarding job. I love what I do, helping our members and still being able to help other places,” Powell said. “Our goal is to stay safe and get people’s lights on so they can continue with their normal routines again.”

On the other end of the cooperatives’ mutual assistance spectrum, Phil Jarvis leads a four-member team that monitors weather and outage maps continuously for the Virginia Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. He coordinates the deployment of line workers, engineers, and sometimes even mechanics and warehouse workers when requests for assistance are made.

It can be a tricky task, because cooperatives nearest to those asking for help often have their own restoration work to perform after significant weather events.

“Everyone understands that cooperatives have to take care of their own systems and members first, so sometimes they may not receive assistance as quickly as they’d like it. But the help always comes,” Jarvis said.

Casey Hollins, Rappahannock’s managing director for communications and public relations, said one of the “huge advantages” of the mutual assistance network is the capability it offers to request and receive specialized equipment that can help expedite restoration efforts. Rappahannock is a large cooperative, serving more than 170,000 connections in all or part of 22 counties, extending from Winchester in Virginia’s northern tip to Tappahannock and surrounding areas on the state’s Eastern Shore.

An important new element of the cooperative spirit is the mutual communications assistance that was instituted following January’s winter storm Frida. Because communications staff can quickly become overwhelmed, just as line crews are, personnel from unaffected cooperatives are making it a practice to help provide social media content and other communications products to keep member-owners, political leaders, and others abreast of recovery efforts and safety tips.

The physical and logistical demands of power restoration after severe weather events are challenges that too often are underappreciated by the public, Powell feels.

“Many of those who criticize the restoration time frame don’t realize that, in these rural areas, we often have to walk two to three miles in the bush and then climb several poles to get the work done, all while carrying our tools and gear,” he said.

Hollins said there is a special bond that exists among line workers, no matter where they call home. “They share this drive and motivation to do everything they can for our membership. That is very visible to us, and we know from our membership the appreciation and respect they have for them.”

“Members should know that the cooperatives are working together to get members’ power back on as quickly and safely as they can do so,” Jarvis said. “When co-ops are hit, the other co-ops are going to come through to assist.”

Jessica Parr is manager of communications for Community Electric Cooperative.