Commentary: Teaching history, not hagiography, is critical

I RECENTLY shared with a friend words from Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.” The founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative writes: “Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.”

I would build on this: “None of us are as bad as the worst thing we’ve ever done,” and “none of us are as good as the best thing we’ve ever done.”

For individuals, it is the aggregation of our life’s actions that define us. And only by examining our lives as a whole can we grow and build for ourselves a better future, learning from our successes and our failures.

We would do well to remember this as increasing demands to stifle discussion about race and other contentious issues accelerate from the governor’s office to school boards across the state.

Whether by government policy enacted by legislative or executive branches, judicial decision, or popular movement, our country’s track record doesn’t always present us in the best light. At the very time we appear to be making progress towards a “more perfect union,” we act contrary to our founding principles.

Arguably, our most beloved President, Abraham Lincoln, acted in ways not in consonance with the exceptionalism celebrated in the Emancipation Proclamation or Gettysburg Address.

On Dec. 6, 1862, Lincoln signed an executive order sentencing 38 Dakota men to death for their participation in an armed rebellion against the U.S. Army and settlers in Minnesota, their ancestral home. The original military commission, in a show trial conducted less than six weeks after the combatants had surrendered, recommended 303 for execution. Lincoln reviewed the records, and revised the criteria from those who participated in battles to those who were involved in “massacres,” as he later explained to the Senate.

In February 1863, Lincoln signed a bill nullifying treaties between the U.S. and the Dakota and Winnebago tribes in Minnesota. In March 1863 he signed a bill authorizing the physical removal of all remaining tribes in Minnesota to “unoccupied land outside the limits of any state” where they would then be subject to the incursion of homesteaders. In less than a year, the Great Emancipator had presided over the removal and ethnic cleansing of the entire native population of Minnesota and opened up the West for the same.

Then there was the judiciary. In the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling in 1857, Chief Justice Taney wrote that Scott “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect,” and since slaves were property, slavery could not be prohibited north of the Missouri Compromise line of 1820. In 1896, SCOTUS upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson, largely setting aside the promise of equality under the law found in the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. Not until 1954 in Brown v. Board of Education did SCOTUS rule that separate but equal school systems were not equal, and therefore unconstitutional, mandating the desegregation of public-school systems.

Popular movements have also shaped our national identity. Abolitionists argued, acted, and fought to end slavery; suffragists organized and marched for women’s right to vote. And civil rights activists battled on multiple fronts to abolish Jim Crow laws, establish equality in education, and protect access to the ballot box.

Popular movements also gave us the Ku Klux Klan and domestic terrorism. From the late 19th century to the Civil Rights era, there were over 5,000 documented lynchings carried out by extrajudicial mobs. In 1898, in Wilmington, North Carolina, a riot carried out by white supremacists overthrew the duly elected multiracial government, the only internal coup d’état in our nation’s history.

The good in our nation’s past has been taught and memorized. The bad, that part we wish were not true, has not, for the most part, been taught or understood. As with individuals, it is the totality of our past actions that have made or defined our present. Only by understanding that past, and with acknowledgement and accountability for the damage done, can we hope to chart a future toward a “more perfect union.”

As Columbia Historian Emeritus Eric Foner has said: “Neither history nor politics is well served by simple hagiography.”